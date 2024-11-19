Ambassador Yin Chengwu Met With Liberia Minister Of Finance And Development Planning Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan

(MENAFN- APO Group)

On November 4th, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, of Finance and Development Planning.

Ambassador Yin congratulated Ngafuan on his recent appointment and briefed the outcomes of Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and meetings between the two heads of state. Ambassador Yin also expressed willingness to cooperate with the of Finance and Development Planning and other authorities to actively implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit and the strategic consensus of the two heads of state, with the purpose of elevating the strategic partnership to a new level.

Minister Ngafuan recalled the good history of China-Liberia Cooperation by listing practical achievements of China-Aids, and appreciated China's support to Liberia, hoping to consolidate the Strategic Partnership through joint efforts.

