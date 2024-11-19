Ambassador Yin Chengwu Met With Liberia Minister Of Finance And Development Planning Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan
Date
11/19/2024 12:49:04 AM
(MENAFN- APO Group)
On November 4th, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Hon. Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, Minister of Finance and Development Planning.
Ambassador Yin congratulated Ngafuan on his recent appointment and briefed the outcomes of Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and meetings between the two heads of state. Ambassador Yin also expressed willingness to cooperate with the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning and other authorities to actively implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit and the strategic consensus of the two heads of state, with the purpose of elevating the strategic partnership to a new level.
Minister Ngafuan recalled the good history of China-Liberia Cooperation by listing practical achievements of China-Aids, and appreciated China's support to Liberia, hoping to consolidate the Strategic Partnership through joint efforts.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.
MENAFN19112024004934011406ID1108900144
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.