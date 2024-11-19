Meezan Bank Inks Agreement To Join The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) To Support Private Sector

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Meezan Bank, Pakistan's leading Islamic is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) ( ), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, under the ITFC Letter of Credit (LC) Confirmation product. This product facilitates trade flow by allowing exporters and issuing banks to gain assurance from ITFC to secure payment and thus eliminate credit risks. It will support private sector clients, including SMEs, by working with local banks in Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries to facilitate various import transactions.



The agreement was signed by Nazeem Noordali, Chief Operating Officer of ITFC, and Syed Amir Ali, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Meezan Bank, in the presence of executives from both sides. Meezan Bank is the first bank in Pakistan to partner with ITFC for the LC Confirmation facility.



This Islamic trade facility will enable Meezan Bank to extend geographical coverage by leveraging the ITFC network, both in member and non-member countries. It will also enable the Bank to handle longer term LC Confirmation transactions (6 to 12 months).



Syed Amir Ali, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Meezan Bank, highlighted the impact of this cooperation saying:“Today marks a significant milestone in our business relationship with ITFC as we solidify our partnership. This arrangement reinforces our Bank's commitment to reliability, stability, and financial excellence. The Letter of Credit Confirmation Agreement strengthens our position in the market, enabling us to capitalize on new opportunities and facilitate international Islamic trade.”



M. Nazeem Noordali, Chief Operating Officer of ITFC, expressed his views on the partnership: "We are proud to strengthen our partnership with Meezan Bank through this Letter of Credit Confirmation Agreement, which reflects our commitment and support to private sector clients in our member countries".



Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Contact Us:

Twitter: @ITFCCORP

Facebook: @ITFCCORP

LinkedIn: International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ( )

Tel: +966 12 646 8337

Fax: +966 12 637 1064

E-mail: ...



About the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) :

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving the socioeconomic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided over US$75 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries' needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity-building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.



About Meezan Bank:



Meezan Bank is leading Islamic bank of Pakistan and also one of the largest banks nationwide in terms of branch network as well as deposits. With a network of over 1,000 branches in more than 330 cities, it has the largest Islamic banking network in Pakistan.



Meezan Bank has consistently been recognized as the Best Islamic Bank in Pakistan by numerous local and international institutions including its recognition as the 'Best Bank' by Pakistan Banking Awards – the most prestigious award in the country's financial sector for the third time in 2023 and by Islamic Finance News - Malaysia, Global Finance magazine - New York, Asset AAA - Hong Kong, Asiamoney – Hong Kong, The Banker – United Kingdom, South Asian Federation of Accountants, Islamic Finance Forum of South Asian Awards, – Dawn&IBP Pakistan, Employers Federation of Pakistan and CFA Association - Pakistan.



The VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (formerly JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company) has reaffirmed the Bank's entity rating to the highest possible level of 'AAA'. The AAA rating denotes the highest possible credit quality, with negligible risk factors, being only slightly more than for risk-free debt of the Government of Pakistan.



For more details:

