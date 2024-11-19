Media Statement: Chairperson Concerned By Non-Adherence To Directive On Reporting A Missing Person

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, is extremely concerned by growing reports of members of the South African Service (SAPS) turning people away when they try to open a missing person report, on the basis of a non-existent 24-hour rule. The committee has in recent weeks been inundated with reports that SAPS members continue to refuse to open a missing person report before 24 hours has elapsed from the start of the disappearance.

“We must reiterate that there is no 24- or 48-hours rule that precludes members of the public from opening a missing person report. A missing person report must be opened and investigated immediately. The refusal to open a missing person report is irresponsible and runs counter to the directive issued by the National Commissioner of the SAPS. This is serious dereliction of duty and amounts to undermining of the SAPS code of conduct,” Mr Cameron emphasised.

The Chairperson also highlighted that the prevention of filing such reports is concerning in the context of the increased prevalence of kidnappings in South Africa. Also, the Chairperson has emphasised that the reporting and investigation of missing person reports might be the difference between life and death.“It is important for station-level leadership to enhance training of members to ensure that they are able to provide adequate service to the people. The people require quality service and this must be provided,” Mr Cameron emphasised.

It is also important, according to the Chairperson, for members of the public to have greater awareness on their rights. The Chairperson also encouraged station-level leadership to have an open-door policy to enable people to escalate matters to them in instances where officers insist on not opening a missing person report,” Mr Cameron said.

