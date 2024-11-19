Deputy Permanent Secretary Met With Assistant Foreign Minister For Multilateral International And Regional Economic Affairs Of Egypt

(MENAFN- APO Group)

On 3 November 2024, Mr. Paisan Rupanichkij, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand, met with Mr. Ragui E-l-Etreby, Assistant Foreign for Multilateral International and Regional Economic Affairs at the of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt during DPS's visit to attend the 12th World Urban Forum in Cairo, Egypt.

Both sides exchanged views on promoting cooperation within the BRICS framework and ways forwards following the 2024 BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

The Egyptian side shared its experience as a BRICS member and highlighted key issues of interest, such as strengthening the multilateral system and promoting trade and investment. The Deputy Permanent Secretary reaffirmed Thailand's intention to join BRICS and its commitment to elevate Thailand's engagement with the BRICS.

