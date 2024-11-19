President Museveni Meets US Special Envoy For Sudan

(MENAFN- APO Group)

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni met and held discussions with the US Special Envoy for Sudan, Mr. Tom Perriello at State House, Entebbe. The envoy was accompanied by the US Ambassador to Uganda, H.E William W. Popp. President Museveni and his guest discussed matters concerning security and how to end the conflict in Sudan.

Mr. Perriello thanked President Museveni for his key role in mediating the conflict where the President emphasised the importance of dialogue and reconciliation within the country. The envoy further appreciated the President's guidance and wisdom as far as the peace process is concerned.“We came to seek your wise counsel and guidance on this matter,” he said.

The meeting which was attended by Uganda's Permanent Representative at the United Nations, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare also discussed ways of implementing the African Union's Peace and Security Council communique on Sudan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Republic of Uganda - Ministry of Foreign Affairs.