The International Rescue Committee (IRC) Responds To The Mpox Outbreak In Uganda

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) is responding to the Mpox outbreak in Uganda where cases

have now risen to 359

in up to 35 districts with one confirmed death. The IRC response is part of a broader effort to enhance epidemic preparedness while improving the and nutrition status of refugees and vulnerable community members across 18 high-need districts. The IRC and its partner Medical Teams International (MTI)

are working together on initiatives to lower the humanitarian impact of disasters, particularly in areas impacted by recent refugee influxes and ongoing health challenges. The response involves efforts to identify cases early and awareness-raising activities to prevent the further spread of the disease.



Elijah Okeyo, the IRC Uganda Country Director, said.

“With the increasing number of Mpox cases in the country, attention needs to be drawn to the mechanisms that prevent further spread of the disease. Evidence from our work on the ground shows that refugee settlements, transit centers and Points of Entry still lack sufficient Mpox response capacities, including early detection, isolation and case management, which significantly increases the risk of transmission and the likelihood of severe health outcomes.



“The IRC, with support from DG - ECHO, has over the last two months been implementing interventions in response to this outbreak, including screening over 400,000 people at different health facilities, reception centers, and points of entry and training nearly 5,000 health workers and village health team members. However, more still needs to be done regarding resources for the needed infrastructure, equipment, and other relevant interventions to prevent further transmission and spread especially among vulnerable populations on the move.”

