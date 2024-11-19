Under-Secretary-General Stresses United Nations’ Solidarity With The People Of South Sudan

(MENAFN- APO Group)

United Nations Under-Secretary-General, Catherine Pollard, stressed the Organization's solidarity and support for the people of South Sudan during a high-level visit to the country.

During her four days on the ground, she engaged intensively with the leadership of the United Nations peacekeeping mission (UNMISS), the broader UN family, authorities and key partners in the peace process, to foster collaboration and drive impactful change.

As the United Nations' Under-Secretary-General for Management Strategy, Policy and Compliance, Catherine Pollard leads her department in policy leadership in all management areas through an integrated global strategy, and strengthened monitoring, evaluation and accountability mechanisms, helping ensure the organization operates efficiently and transparently.

The USG visited Juba and spent two days in Upper Nile where UNMISS protects and supports a large population of people displaced by conflict and flooding.

She engaged with UN Police officers (UNPOL) stationed at a critical location near the UN Protection of Civilians site, where almost 42,000 displaced people reside, to assess the security situation and understand the impact of the mission's work. She also visited a new police station next to the residential area around Malakal Airport, which is vital to helping ensure the safety of local communities.

“We will mobilize support and work with the State government's counterparts in prioritizing the needs and delivering the help that the government needs in Upper Nile State. UNMISS is here, and the United Nations is here. We are in full solidarity with you,” asserted USG Catherine as she concluded her meeting with senior government officials and state authorities.

After observing the severe impact of climate change on roads caused by heavy rains, the Head of the UNMISS Malakal Field Office, Alfred Orono Orono, assured the USG that Indian peacekeeping engineers are actively working to build and repair roads and clear drainage systems in Malakal.

"We're working hard to help those displaced by flooding to return home while also supporting those who have lived in the UN Protections of Civilians camp for over 10 years. Many are tired and eager to go back, and we're partnering with the government and humanitarian organizations in these efforts."

Upon returning to Juba, USG Pollard urged UN personnel to continue all efforts towards peace in South Sudan while upholding the organization's core values and standards of conduct.

