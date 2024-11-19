Eritrea: President Isaias Receives And Congratulated Henok Mulubrhan

(MENAFN- APO Group)

President Isaias Afwerki in the morning hours of yesterday received and encouraged in Adi-Halo Professional Cyclist Henok Mulubrhan the champion of African Continental Cycling Championship 2024.

President Isaias paid tribute to Henok's unparalleled achievement in the annals of Eritrean and African cycling and expressed his trust in Henok's bright prospects to excel in major international cycling races in the period ahead thereby imbuing greater prestige to his country as well as to his own international rankings.

Henok presented to President Isaias the jersey he won in the 2024 African Continental Cycling Championships and stated that President Isaias' words of inspiration will further motivate him to achieve greater victories.

Henok Mulubrhan previously won the African Continental Cycling Championship in 2022 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in 2023 in Accra, Ghana, and now in 2024 in Kenya.

It is worth noting that President Isaias also welcomed the Eritrean National Cycling Team on 15 October, recognizing their achievement of 16 medals, including 7 gold, at the African Continental Cycling Championship that was held from 9 to 13 October in Kenya.

