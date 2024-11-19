Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Ambassador Of Mali
Date
11/19/2024 12:48:57 AM
HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met on Monday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of Mali to the State of Qatar Sidibe Dedeou Ousmane.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and several topics of common interest.
