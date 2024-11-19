Seychelles: President Wavel Ramkalawan To Receive 2024 Africa Freedom Prize
11/19/2024 12:48:56 AM
The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom (FNF) will honor President of the Republic of Seychelles, His Excellency Wavel Ramkalawan with the 2024 Africa Freedom Prize. The award recognizes his outstanding contributions to advancing democracy and freedom.
The award ceremony will be held today the 6th November in Johannesburg, South Africa, and will be streaming live on YouTube at 19:30 hrs (Seychelles time) via the following link,
