Kenya Reaffirms Commitment To United Nations Programme On HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) During High-Level Meeting

Kenya's Principal Secretary for

Medical Services and Chair of the UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board, Mr. Harry Kimtai, reaffirmed the country's dedication to the UNAIDS Joint Programme during a high-level meeting held in the Jonathan Mann Room at the UNAIDS Building.



He highlighted Kenya's whole-of-government approach in collaboration with other agencies, especially as the nation prepares to host the 55th PCB meeting in Nairobi from

December 10-12, 2024. Mr. Kimtai emphasized the financial commitment of approximately US$ 350,000 to host the meeting, reflecting strong political support for HIV initiatives. He underscored the importance of field visits during the PCB meeting to showcase Kenya's HIV response, particularly among key populations.





He also called for increased investment from African nations in UNAIDS, advocating for a united front to maintain focus on HIV despite shifting donor priorities. Additionally, he encouraged engagement at the executive level to enhance the effectiveness of the Joint Programme.

