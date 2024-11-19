AIM Down On Q3 Results

(MENAFN- Baystreet) AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE: AIM) shares on word it has reported its results for the third quarter 2024.

As of September 30, 2024, AIM reported cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $7.2 million.

Research and development expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2024 were $1.4 million, compared to $2.7 million for the same period in 2023.

General and administrative expenses were $3.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $5.4 million for the same period 2023.

The net loss from operations for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was $3.7 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to $7.8 million, or $0.16 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

AIM CEO Thomas K. Equels stated,“We are driving significant momentum across multiple clinical programs and studies that are demonstrating Ampligen's significant potential to address high value and high need indications, especially in the pancreatic cancer space. Over the course of 2024, our team has made important progress in executing our clinical strategy, facilitating potential partnerships with big pharma and leveraging commercialization opportunities to create value. Our Board of Directors is dedicated to helping patients in need and delivering enhanced value for our shareholders.”

AIM shares fell two cents, or 9%, to 23 cents.