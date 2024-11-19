U.S. Institute Of Peace Announces Three Finalists For 2024 Women Building Peace Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Institute of Peace USIP) is honored to announce the

three finalists for the 2024 Women Building Peace Award.

The Women Building Peace Award is given each year to a woman peacebuilder who has made a major contribution to the pursuit of peace and security in her country.

This

year,

USIP

received

over

170

nominations

from

52

countries.

The USIP Women Building Peace Council, comprised of 16 distinguished experts and leaders, has selected three finalists: Lilly

BeSoer of Papua New Guinea, Visaka Dharmadasa of Sri Lanka, and Dr. Mairo Mandara of Nigeria.

"It is with great pleasure and pride that I welcome the announcement of this year's finalists for the 2024 Women Building Peace Award," said Ambassador George Moose, USIP's acting president and CEO. "The three frontline women peacebuilders chosen this year represent three countries experiencing exceedingly complex and extremely challenging conflicts. As with previous laureates of the Award, they have demonstrated extraordinary dedication and courage in working to create conditions for sustainable peace in their communities and societies. They exemplify the absolutely critical role that women leaders play in making and building peace around the world, both locally and globally."

USIP is a thought leader on UNSCR 1325, which addresses how women and girls are disproportionally impacted by violent conflict and war and recognizes the critical role that women can and already do play in peacebuilding efforts."This year's finalists represent a powerhouse of expertise, experience, and innovative ideas about how to build peace in their communities," said Dr. Kathleen

Kuehnas , director of USIP's Women, Peace and Security program. "These individuals exemplify the important role that women leaders play in global

peacebuilding efforts ranging from inclusive mediation, peace education, and reconciliation in conflict-affected communities."

The 2024 laureate

selected by the Women Building Peace Council will be announced by USIP in

January 2025.

USIP was established by Congress in 1984 as an independent, nonpartisan public institute dedicated to helping to prevent, mitigate and resolve violent conflict abroad.

