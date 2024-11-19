Pentagon Confirms Dispatch Of Over 11,000 North Korean Troops To Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of Defense has confirmed the deployment of more than 11,000 North Korean forces to Russia's Kursk region bordering Ukraine.

This was stated by Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh during a press briefing on Monday, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

According to the Pentagon's estimates, likely more than 11,000 North Koreans have been deployed in Kursk region, she said.

Singh noted that last week's estimate of the number of North Korean troops dispatched to the area stood between 10,000 and 11,000.

At the same time, the spokesperson confirmed that, according to intelligence, the Russians began to engage North Korean units directly in combat missions. According to her, the Pentagon expects all of them to eventually participate in live action.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the latest intelligence data, in recent weeks, North Korea has delivered to Russia nearly 50 M1989 Koksan self-propelled artillery systems and 20 upgraded 240-mm multiple rocket launchers. Some of them have since then been transferred to Kursk region.

Photo: KCNA