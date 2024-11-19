U.S. Approval Of Kiev's Use Of Long-Range Missiles Inside Russia Would Escalate Conflict: Kremlin

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MOSCOW, Nov 19 (NNN-TASS) – U.S. President, Joe Biden's decision to allow Kiev to deploy U.S. long-range missiles for strikes inside Russia would escalate the Ukrainian conflict, local reported, citing the Kremlin.

In a major shift of his administration's policy on the Ukraine crisis, Biden authorised Kiev, to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles, or the Tactical Missile System, to strike targets inside Russia, U.S. media reported.

“If such a decision were indeed formulated and conveyed to the Kiev regime, then ... this would mark a qualitatively new round of tensions and a qualitatively new situation, in terms of U.S. involvement in this conflict,” Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, told journalists.

He reiterated that Moscow's stance on this issue should be clear to everyone.

“It is obvious that the outgoing administration in Washington plans to take steps, as they have said, aimed at fuelling the fire and provoking further escalation of tensions around this conflict,” Peskov said.– NNN-TASS