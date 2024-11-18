Investornewsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Positioned As Key Player In Hospitality 2.0

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF)

is positioned at the forefront of the hospitality revolution.“Through strategic acquisitions such as Future Hospitality Ventures and the Los Angeles Cooking School, Nightfood is placing a big bet that automation is the future of the industry,” reads a recent article.

“Nightfood's pending of the world-renowned Los Angeles Cooking School in an all-stock transaction reveals a brilliant strategy. The school will lead the way in training chefs and other kitchen staff to optimally automate and benefit from the coming robotics revolution, while Future Hospitality provides the robotics on its highly profitable and cash-efficient Robotics-as-a-Service business model. Nightfood's synergistic gameplan and strategic moves position the company as a potential breakout player in the landscape of hospitality 2.0.”

About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood is a forward-thinking holding company dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on explosive market trends within the hospitality, food services, consumer packaged goods and commercial real estate sectors. The company's mission is to create unparalleled upside potential in industries ripe for innovation and growth by leading newly emerging categories and seizing opportunities in markets undergoing transformational upheaval. Nightfood is at the forefront of introducing and deploying artificial intelligence-enabled robotics products, revolutionizing operational efficiencies and customer experiences across the company's focus areas. Additionally, the company is committed to developing and marketing wellness-focused consumer packaged goods, meeting the growing demand for healthier and functional options. Through these strategic initiatives, Nightfood endeavors to drive significant value and growth for its stakeholders. For more information, visit the company's website at

