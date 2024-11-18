Toobit Lists APEPE (Ape And Pepe) For Spot Trading On November 21, 2024

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit proudly announces the listing of APEPE (Ape and Pepe) for spot trading, starting November 21, 2024, at 12PM UTC. APEPE is not just another memecoin; it's a driven entirely by the power of its vibrant community. With no developer price manipulation and a strong commitment to empowering small investors, APEPE stands as a true testament to the spirit of decentralized memes.

What is APEPE?

APEPE is the ultimate blend of two iconic symbols-Ape and Pepe. While it has no direct ties to Pepe, APEPE channels their combined energy to carve out its own unique identity as the“real true meme.” It's more than just fun; it's a movement designed to redefine what it means to be a memecoin, uniting small investors and meme enthusiasts into a powerful force. APEPE symbolizes the power of small investors, providing them with a platform to unite and thrive. The community's mission is clear: to create a force that is both respected and unstoppable in the crypto world.

Key Features of APEPE

1 Power: APEPE thrives on its community. Unlike fake memecoins controlled by developers, APEPE is free from centralized price manipulation. The value of APEPE is shaped entirely by the collective actions and unity of its members. It's a token where the community truly calls the shots the energy of both Ape and Pepe, APEPE is determined to“reach the top” and bring a new standard to the memecoin landscape. The potential for price growth is tied to the dedication and strength of the APEPE community, making the sky the limit.

2 and Rewards: APEPE doesn't just build memes; it builds value. Community members can participate in staking to earn rewards, fostering a sustainable ecosystem where everyone benefits from their engagement and loyalty.

3 Performer Across DEX Platforms: Since July 2024, the APEPE community has consistently ranked among the top three in key indicators across various decentralized exchange (DEX) markets. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the community's strength and the token's rising popularity.

Join the Meme Movement on Toobit

Toobit invites all traders, meme enthusiasts, and small investors to join the APEPE revolution. Be part of the community that's changing the rules of the meme game and building a true legacy.

T rading P air : APEPE/USDT

Trading Open : November 21, 2024, at 12PM UTC

Deposit Open : November 21, 2024 at 11AM UTC

With APEPE, the future of memecoins is here, and it's driven entirely by the people. Unite, stake, and rise to the top with APEPE-the real true meme.

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email: ...

Website: