In an era marked by unprecedented global transformations, the world stands at a critical crossroads, grappling with deepening deficits in peace, development, security, and governance. As humanity faces unparalleled challenges during this tumultuous period, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, has put forth a solemn call to action through the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI). The three pivotal initiatives address the pressing issues of our time, offering viable pathways and robust support for the building of a global community of shared future. Rooted in the rich historical experiences of the CPC's century-long struggle and infused with the wisdom of China's traditional culture, these initiatives are expected to unite the world in the pursuit of common progress and stability.

To offer a deep understanding of the three global initiatives, and elaborate on their significance on a global scale, the Global Times is launching a series of articles. In this issue, Global Times reporter Xie Wenting ( GT ) spoke with Shahbaz Khan ( Khan ), director

of the

UNESCO East Asia Regional Office, to learn about his understanding regarding the GDI and the GCI.

GT: How do you assess the role of the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) in promoting cultural exchange and mutual understanding among different nations?

Khan:

President Xi's initiative on global civilization reflects a deep understanding of Chinese culture, emphasizing principles such as harmony rooted in Confucian thought, as well as concepts of familial connections and respect for diverse perspectives. It is essential to respect and treat all cultures equally, a principle that UNESCO has actively promoted through its efforts to foster intercultural dialogue. We have important conventions, such as the 1972 Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage.

Currently, China has 59 world heritage sites, including the Beijing Central Axis, which is a remarkable example of world heritage that showcases the amazing advancements from the Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368) to the present day. The Silk Road itself is a part of UNESCO World Heritage, as is the Great Wall. These are symbols of unity. The Grand Canal is another amazing World Heritage site that highlights the significance of water and its connections to numerous cities from the South to the North.

The GCI aligns with UNESCO's mission to foster respect for cultures around the world, particularly those with outstanding common values. Over a long period, the Chinese people have embraced various beliefs and cultures to create a more peaceful world. We need to promote intercultural dialogue. We need to have a better understanding of each other, and shared prosperity will be extended.

Xi visited the UNESCO headquarters in 2014. There has been a lot of progress in world heritage and culture since then. The GCI is a true way of creating respect for all nations, ensuring that every nation is treated with respect and equality, with no single nation dominating another. At the same time, we should consider where we were in our human evolution.

China boasts a culture spanning more than 5,000 years. The Dujiangyan irrigation system in Sichuan Province is an interesting example of this rich history. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site that highlights the importance of water management. Besides, the Grand Canal has facilitated the transportation of goods, services, ideas, and people throughout the ages. The Great Wall has created a sense of unity. Those examples show how we can come together.

We can also draw connections to nature, such as with Huangshan, which is recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage site, and the Bohai Gulf, known for its migratory birds. These natural wonders remind us that we belong to one planet and must work together. I hold a deep appreciation for Confucius and the emphasis he placed on respect for our family. The harmony between people and nature embodies beautiful ideas that have developed over a long period of Chinese history. We cherish these ideas, and we need to continue to understand and support them.



GT: How do you evaluate the role of the Global Development Initiative (GDI) in contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in the Global South?

Khan:

The concept of the Global South emphasizes the importance of developing countries helping one another, as they face similar challenges such as water security, food security, job security, and the education of young people. This idea of cooperation is crucial, but it should also be based on mutual respect and equality. The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are very important, consisting of 17 goals for a better social life and environment, and advancing various areas, including science, technology, and economics. The GDI is contributing to the achievement of these sustainable development goals.

In the context of the SDGs, we have an overarching objective of "leaving no one behind." Xi's GDI supports this goal. Many nations are struggling to achieve the SDGs, particularly in areas such as water security and access to clean drinking water. We must recognize the challenges faced by many countries, especially in Africa and Asia.

Water security is a significant challenge. China has overcome many hurdles in ensuring safe drinking water access for its population. To help struggling nations, we can focus on improving agricultural technologies and practices to enhance crop yields and ensure food security. China has established several centers dedicated to this purpose, providing support and expertise. Additionally, education is a basic human right. China has lifted 800 million people out of poverty through better education, which includes technical education, primary education, and higher education. China also has education exchange programs and scholarships for students from other countries. These things are important for peace and sustainable development.

In my view, the GCI is very much aligned with UNESCO's efforts related to world heritage, intangible heritage, as well as culture and creativity-related initiatives. The GDI supports the United Nations SDGs, highlighting the increasingly important role of China in these areas. We are excited about solar panel energy, which has become much more affordable due to innovations by Chinese companies. Therefore, many countries, and especially schools, can now utilize these resources to promote education.

GT: In the context of escalating environmental changes worldwide including climate change and water challenges, which areas do you believe countries should prioritize for cooperation? In what areas do you see opportunities for collaboration between China and other countries?

Khan: Climate change is causing what we call hydrological extremes. There are many more extreme weather cycles. Heavy rainfall, for example, can occur within a short period of time. We are also experiencing an increase in the frequency of typhoons and storms. Climate change is not just a concept; it is a reality. Whether it is excessive rainfall leading to floods or prolonged dry spells resulting in droughts, we need to understand these hydrological extremes and how to manage disasters effectively. Ultimately, it is crucial to manage our water security and food security, as water, food, and energy are all interconnected.

In urban areas, we require large amounts of energy to move water from one place to another and to deliver it to our taps. If we do not invest in renewable energy sources, as China has done with wind and solar power, we will struggle to address these challenges.

The continued reliance on fossil fuels exacerbates climate change, making it increasingly important to transition to renewable energy. This is crucial for water management and agriculture, which demands substantial water and fertilizer.

It is important to understand the role of technology, precision agriculture, and smart irrigation like China has done. China has introduced the concept of "sponge cities," which emphasizes the importance of designing urban surfaces that allow water to be absorbed. This approach is crucial for managing water resources effectively. Furthermore, there is a pressing need for education to help citizens understand how their actions can contribute to climate change mitigation.

We need to take care of biodiversity, as many species are disappearing due to extreme climate conditions and climate change, which pose significant challenges to sustainable development. Water security, energy security, and biodiversity are all interconnected issues that require urgent action. China has an advantage in addressing these challenges, having experienced many of these issues in past decades.

GT: You have visited many places in China. How do you view China's efforts in environmental protection, such as in climate change and water security in recent years?

Khan: China has taken a very holistic approach to water resource management. I have been coming to China for more than 25 years, and we have been working on a range of projects. I used to be a scientist and professor in Australia. My earliest work focused on how to save water while growing more rice with less of it. It has been pleasant to see how China has made tremendous progress in improving water efficiency in agriculture, leading to better crop yields and economic returns. Over the last 25 years, I have witnessed significant advancements, even beyond my expectations.



Xi's thought on ecological civilization has led to clean rivers and lakes. I have visited many of these waterways and witnessed tremendous progress. China has made substantial efforts to eliminate pollution sources and reverse the degradation of its lakes. Similarly, the Yangtze River has seen impressive ecological advancements, including the conservation of Yangtze River dolphins.

China has also made significant contributions to UNESCO's intergovernmental programs, particularly through the International Research and Training Center on Erosion and Sedimentation, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. This center has greatly enhanced our understanding of sediment transport in China and many rivers around the world.

China has been a pioneer in bringing water and culture together. Chinese culture, which is more than 5,000 years old, is strongly linked to river basins such as the Yellow River and the Yangtze River, which are considered the mother rivers that have nurtured a rich culture and Confucian values.



China has also made progress in water ethics, drawing from its rich philosophical traditions. China's advancements in water ethics and management offer valuable insights to the world, exemplified by remarkable projects such as the Three Gorges Dam.

China is currently helping other countries with numerous water management projects, particularly in Africa and Asia. In Pakistan, for instance, China has been involved in developing water infrastructure projects. With its extensive experience in integrated water resource management, water infrastructure, and water ethics; China has much to offer. This collaboration can help create a shared future for mankind.

