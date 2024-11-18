SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Applied Materials, Inc. - AMAT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of

Applied Materials, Inc. ("Applied Materials" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMAT ).

The investigation concerns whether Applied Materials

and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On October 15, 2024, the investment research firm Hedgeye added Applied Materials as a new short idea, claiming to have "tested [management's] conclusions" with respect to the Company's growth "and found it may not look as good as it seems,"

and asserting that "[f]rom a financial comparison, [Applied Materials] actually look[s] the worst among its peers in several categories[.]"



On this news, Applied Materials' stock price fell $22.87 per share, or 10.69%, to close at $191.02 per share on October 15, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

