(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Metagenomi, Inc. (“Metagenomi” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: MGX) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Metagenomi securities pursuant and/or traceable to Metagenomi's registration statement for the initial public offering held between February 9, 2024, and May 1, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until November 25, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Metagenomi introduced itself to investors during its initial public offering as a "genetic medicines company" having a long-standing business relationship with Moderna, one of the leading Covid-19 vaccine companies and integral to Metagenomi's collaboration with Moderna was the claim that the two companies had entered into a Strategic Collaboration and License Agreement on October 29, 2021, which included multiple four-year research programs and a subsequent licensed product-by-licensed product agreement.

