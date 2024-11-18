Xinhua Silk Road: SE. China's Nanping City Empowers Green Dev't Through Integrated Measures Focusing On Wuyishan National Park

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, the city of Nanping in southeast China's Fujian Province has taken integrated measures to promote comprehensive development of Wuyishan National Park, embarking on a characteristic path of green and high-quality development.

Located in Fujian and Jiangxi provinces, Wuyishan National Park was officially designated among the first batch of national parks in China in 2021.

To better preserve the park, Nanping City has demarcated a conservation and development belt peripheral to the park area (hereinafter referred to as "the Belt"), striving to build the Belt into a modern demonstration area for harmonious coexistence between human and nature, and to further promote the city's green development.

In 2023, the city has compiled an overall plan for the development of the Belt, as well as three special studies focusing on the Belt's ecological protection, green development, and improvement of people's livelihood.

Since 2023, Nanping has planned the first batch of 16 projects in 6 categories with a total investment of 4.89 billion yuan (about 674.82 million U.S. dollars), better leveraging its natural and cultural resources including scenic spots, characteristic villages and towns, historical culture, rural landscapes and so on.

This year, Nanping City further issued an implementation plan on integrated reform of institutional innovation for the Belt, clarifying the main tasks and sorting out a list of 48 key items and their responsible parties, so as to ensure the implementation of the reform.

Promoting innovations on the transformation of ecological value and the cultivation of green industries, the city has made solid efforts toward green and high-quality development of the entire region.

Based on its ecological landscape and profound cultural heritage, Nanping has made full use of the ecological and brand advantages of the national park to build an industrial circle of cultural and tourism integration along the Belt.

The city has also been upgrading its tourism business forms and releasing new products for cultural tourism. For instance, the Wuyishan National Park No.1 Scenic Byway was launched in May, and the Chong Yang Creek Trail started trial operation in September, both promoting tourism development while contributing to ecological protection.

