Workhorse Reschedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to Report Post-Market November 19, 2024 and Hold Earnings Call at 6:00 p.m. ET

CINCINNATI, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group (Nasdaq: WKHS ) (“Workhorse” or“the Company”) , an American company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2024 earnings call on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Pacific time). The Company expects to issue its financial results in a press release after the market closes that afternoon, prior to the call.

Updated Earnings Call Information

Workhorse management will host a presentation.

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Time: 6:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 877-407-8289

International dial-in: 201-689-8341

Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Group at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Workhorse's website .

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after the call through November 26, 2024.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853

International replay number: 201-612-7415

Replay ID: 13749999

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com .

