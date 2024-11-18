TAT Technologies Grows Revenue By 35%, Increases Net Income By 33% And Adjusted EBITDA By 70% For The Third Quarter Of 2024

Company Delivers 8th Consecutive Quarter of Expanding Revenues

Company will host a webcast to review its results and provide a business update

NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT ) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, today reported its unaudited results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 (Q3'24).

Financial Highlights for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2024:



Revenues increased by 35.2% to $40.5 million in Q3'24 vs. $29.9 million for Q3'23. Year-to-date revenues increased by 36% to $111.1 million compared to $82.0 million for the same period last year.



Gross profit increased by 45.9%

to $8.5 million (21% as a percentage of revenues) in Q3'24 compared to $5.8 million (19.4% as a percentage of revenues) for Q3'23. Year-to-date gross profit increased by 51.8% to $23.5 million (21.2% as a percentage of revenues) vs. $15.5 million (18.9% as a percentage of revenues) for the same period last year.



Net lncome increased by 33%

to $2.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share in Q3'24, compared with net income of $2.2 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in Q3'23. For the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2024, net income increased by 77% to $7.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted share compared with a net income of $4.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA increased by 70% to $5.1 million in Q3'24 compared with $3.0 million in Q3'23. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2024, increased by 70% to $13.1 million compared with $7.7 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2023.



Cash flow from operations in Q3'24 was positive $2.8 million compared to negative ($3.7) million in Q3'23. For the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2024, cash flow from operations was negative ($4.9) million compared to positive $0.5 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2023.

During Q3 2024 the Company raised $9.9 million in shares from the capital markets.

Mr. Igal Zamir, TAT's CEO and President commented, "TAT delivered record revenue and profitability in the third quarter as we executed on long-term agreements and onboarded new customers. Our increased scale, continued operational efficiency and a 160 basis point expansion of our gross margins enabled an 33% improvement in net income and a 70% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA."

"As we look towards next year, we see the demand for our products and services continues to grow, as our orders and LTA backlog increased to $423 million," continued Mr. Zamir. "Supply of parts for APUs and landing gears continues to be challenging. We are preparing ourselves with a higher level of parts inventory in order to be able to better support our customers. We are also very focused on internal processes improvements that will yield with improved profitability and a better turnaround time and on-time delivery for the benefit of our customers. We continue being positive of the outcome into 2025."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA.

The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, financial (expenses) income, net, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our website:



Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which include, without limitation, statements regarding possible or assumed future operation results. These statements are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Actual results and performance can also be influenced by other risks that we face in running our operations including, but are not limited to, general business conditions in the airline industry, changes in demand for our services and products, the timing and amount or cancellation of orders, the price and continuity of supply of component parts used in our operations, the change of control that will occur on the sale by the receiver of the Company's shares held by our previously controlling stockholders, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities Exchange Commission, including, its annual report on form 20-F and its periodic reports on form 6-K. These documents contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements. Stockholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement.