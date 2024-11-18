Hamas Denies Its Leaders Leaving Qatar For Türkiye

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 19 (NNN-WAFA) – Hamas, yesterday, denied reports that some of its leaders have moved from Qatar to Türkiye.

In an official statement, sources within Hamas said, the claims spread by Israeli were“pure rumours that Israel periodically attempts to promote.”

On Sunday, Israeli media reported that, several Hamas leaders based abroad had recently moved from Qatar to Türkiye, a shift that could impact the course of negotiations on a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

Earlier yesterday, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry, had denied the reports from the Israeli media, saying,“the claims that the Hamas political bureau has relocated to Türkiye do not reflect the truth.”– NNN-WAFA

