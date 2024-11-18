PM Modi Meets Italian, Portugal Counterpart And Indonesian President In Rio De Janeiro, Discuss Ways To Strengthen Ties

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Rio De Janeiro, Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Narendra Modi has met world leaders, including from Italy, Indonesia and Portugal on the sidelines of the G20 Summit here and discussed ways to improve and strengthen ties.

Modi arrived here on Sunday after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni and they discussed ways to deepen ties in defence, security, trade and technology.

"Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade and technology. We also talked about how to boost cooperation in culture, education and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet," Modi posted on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also posted on X about their meeting, "Strategic Partnership going strong! PM @narendramodi met PM @GiorgiaMeloni of Italy on the sidelines of the #G20Brazil Summit in Rio."

"Both leaders welcomed the India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29 to further elevate and give impetus to the longstanding India-Italy bilateral ties," the MEA posted.

He also met Indonesian President

Prabowo Subianto during the G20 Summit in Brazil and both the leaders discussed ways to improve ties in security, healthcare.

"Delighted to meet President Prabowo Subianto during the G20 Summit in Brazil. This year is special as we are marking 75 years of India-Indonesia diplomatic relations. Our talks focussed on improving ties in commerce, security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and more. @prabowo," Modi posted on X along with pictures.

"Commemorating 75 years of warm and friendly ties! PM @narendramodi met President Prabowo Subianto @prabowo of Indonesia on the sidelines of the #G20Brazil Summit," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

"PM congratulated President Prabowo and assured him of India's full support. Both leaders discussed ways to work together for further strengthening the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, in existing domains as well as expand it to newer areas," the post further read.

Modi also met his counterpart from Portugal and talks between both the leaders focussed on adding more vigour to the economic linkages between the two countries.

"Had a very good meeting with Prime Minister of Portugal, Mr. Luís Montenegro. India cherishes the long-standing ties with Portugal. Our talks focussed on adding more vigour to our economic linkages. Sectors like renewable energy and green hydrogen offer many opportunities for collaboration. We also talked about strong defence relations, people-to-people linkages and other such subjects," Modi posted on X.

"PM @narendramodi met PM @Lmontenegropm of Portugal today, on the sidelines of the #G20Brazil Summit in Rio. Both sides deliberated on further strengthening India-Portugal bilateral ties, including in areas of the economy, renewable energy, defence and people to people ties & cooperation in multilateral fora.," the MEA posted on X.

During the G20 Summit, IMF deputy managing director Gita Gopinath also met Prime Minister Modi.

"Great to meet Prime Minister @narendramodi at the G20 summit in Rio. He conveyed the many successes of India in reducing hunger and poverty. Numerous creative initiatives for the world to learn from," India-born economist Gopinath posted on X.

To her post, Modi replied," India stands committed to promoting food security and eliminating poverty. We will build on our successes and harness our collective strength and resources to ensure a brighter future for all."

Earlier in the day, he met US President Joe Biden and briefly interacted with him.

It is not immediately known what transpired between Modi and Biden.

Modi also interacted with several world leaders, including from Brazil, Singapore and Spain, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Monday.