SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Ilearningengines, Inc. - AILE

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against iLearningEngines, Inc. ("iLearningEngines"

(NASDAQ: AILE ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether iLearningEngines and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until December 6, 2024, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired iLearningEngines securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

On August 29, 2024, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report titled "iLearningEngines: An Artificial Intelligence SPAC With Artificial Partners and Artificial Revenue." In its report, Hindenburg Research alleged that nearly all of the Company's revenue and expenses in 2022 and 2023 were run through an undisclosed related party, which the Company refers to as their "Technology Partner." Hindenburg Research further alleged that iLearningEngines uses its undisclosed related party relationship to report revenue and expenses that are "largely fake." Among other things, Hindenburg Research alleged the Company used its undisclosed related party relationship with this Technology Partner to falsely report $138 million in revenue from the Indian market in 2022, when in reality, total revenue was approximately only $853,741, or 99.4% lower than what iLearningEngines reported.



On this news, iLearningEngines' stock price fell $1.70 per share, or 53.29%, to close at $1.49 per share on August 29, 2024.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

