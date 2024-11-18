SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces The Filing Of A Class Action Against Lilium N.V. - LILM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lilium N.V. ("Lilium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LILM).

The class action concerns whether Lilium and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until January 6, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Lilium securities during the Class Period.



On October 24, 2024, Lilium disclosed that it had been unable to secure government funding for two of its German subsidiaries and had not been able to raise sufficient additional funds to continue operations. As a result, the managing directors of the relevant subsidiaries have determined that they are overindebted and are, or will, become unable to pay their existing liabilities.



On this news, Lilium's stock price fell $0.335 per share, or 61.5%, to close at $0.209 per share on October 24, 2024.



Then, on November 4, 2024, Lilium reported that following the insolvency of the Company's subsidiaries, Lilium had not been able to raise sufficient additional funds to conduct its ongoing business consistent with past practice and stated that "funding for the Company is not feasible." As a consequence, Lilium would be "obliged to file for insolvency."



On this news, Lilium's stock price fell $0.046 per share, or 46.72%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $0.052 per share on November 5, 2024.

