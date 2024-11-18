High School Senior Unveils New Book On Global Disarmament And Youth Shaping Peace, Featuring Interviews With UN Leaders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dougherty Valley High School senior, Shiven Aggarwal, has released his debut e-book, Global Disarmament and Transforming the Next Generation. This thought-provoking work delves into the complex world of global arms control, military ethics, and the urgent need for disarmament in an increasingly volatile international landscape.

Aggarwal's offers a unique perspective, drawing on insights from interviews with renowned global leaders and United Nations (UN) officials, including Binalakshmi Nepram, founder of the Manipur Women Gun Survivors Network, and Dr. Shahrbanou Tadjbakhsh, Associate Professor at Sciences Po, Paris.

"I want my generation to champion sustainable peace through diplomacy, dialogue, and policy reform," says Aggarwal, emphasizing his commitment to a more secure future.

By examining pre-conflict, in-conflict, and post-conflict disarmament strategies, Aggarwal provides actionable frameworks for addressing pressing issues such as nuclear arms reduction, the humanitarian impact of conventional arms, and the ethical dilemmas posed by emerging autonomous weapons technologies. The book also highlights the role of the UN and other global organizations in promoting disarmament, including the #Youth4Disarmament Initiative and Sustainable Development Goal 16 on peace and justice.

Aggarwal's passion for international relations has led him to notable achievements, including three-time selection to the Harvard Undergraduate International Relations Scholars Program and a recent internship in AI technology innovation with Santa Clara University and Bidgely, an energy intelligence company. His academic background in AI, machine learning, and Big Data from Columbia University has further equipped him to explore the intersection of technology and global security.

Global Disarmament and Transforming the Next Generation is now available on-demand and is a must-read for students, educators, and policymakers seeking innovative solutions to the world's most pressing security challenges. To download the e-book, visit Amazon .

