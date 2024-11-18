Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market To Show Remarkable Growth At A CAGR Of 6.19% By 2034 Delveinsight

The peripheral nerve injuries size is expected to increase due to major drivers such as high Incidence of trauma, the aging population, advancements in medical technology, increasing awareness and diagnosis, and rising healthcare expenditure in the forecast period (2024–2034).



LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Insights

report includes a comprehensive understanding of current practices, peripheral nerve injuries emerging drugs/devices, market share of individual therapies/devices, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].



Key Takeaways from the Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Report



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for peripheral nerve injuries

was found to be USD 2.4 billion in the 7MM in 2023.

In 2023, the annual number of peripheral number injuries of upper extremities in the 7MM were 2.9 million , and of lower extremities were 1.1 million .

Surgical treatment aims to repair the damaged nerve, maximize the number of axons that regenerate through the site of injury, and increase the proportion of axons that grow back to appropriate targets. In 2023, the total number of PNI surgeries performed in 7MM was 1.7 million . Leading peripheral nerve injury

companies such as NEURAPTIVE THERAPEUTICS, KLISBIO, ORTHOCELL LIMITED, ONO PHARMACEUTICAL, AXOGEN CORPORATION, TOYOBO, COLLAGEN MATRIX, INC., INTEGRA LIFE SCIENCE, SYNOVIS MICRO COMPANIES ALLIANCE, SALUMEDICA, and others are currently active in the peripheral nerve injury therapeutic segment.



The promising peripheral nerve injury therapies/devices in the pipeline include NTX-001, SILKBRIDGE, CELGRO, ONO-2910, and others. In January 2024, the USFDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to Neuraptive Therapeutics' NTX-001 for peripheral nerve injury repair. In May 2020, Fast Track Designation was granted for NTX-001 in peripheral nerve injury treatment.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major peripheral nerve injuries

market share @ Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Report

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Overview

Peripheral nerve injuries involve damage to the nerves outside the brain and spinal cord, which can disrupt motor function, sensory perception, and autonomic processes in the affected areas. Causes of these injuries vary and include trauma (e.g., car accidents, falls, or sports injuries), prolonged compression (as in carpal tunnel syndrome), surgical complications, or even metabolic conditions like diabetes.



Symptoms of peripheral nerve injury depend on the nerve involved and the severity of damage but commonly include numbness, tingling, muscle weakness, pain, or even loss of function in the affected limb. Diagnosis typically involves a physical examination, assessing muscle strength, reflexes, and sensation, alongside imaging tests like MRI or ultrasound. Electrophysiological studies such as nerve conduction velocity (NCV) tests and electromyography (EMG) may also be used to assess the functionality of the affected nerves and help guide treatment.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology Segmentation

The peripheral nerve injuries epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current peripheral nerve injuries patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The peripheral nerve injuries market report

proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Annual Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries

Total Annual Cases of Peripheral Nerve Injuries by Extremities Total Number of Peripheral Nerve Injuries Surgeries Performed

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Treatment Market



The optimal treatment for peripheral nerve injury varies based on factors like the injury's type, severity, location, and the individual patient's characteristics. Generally, a multidisciplinary approach-incorporating conservative strategies like physical therapy, pain management, and orthotic support alongside surgical options for severe cases-can be most effective for promoting nerve regeneration and functional recovery. Furthermore, innovative therapies such as nerve conduits, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine show promise in enhancing treatment options for peripheral nerve injuries.

Conservative treatment options generally involve rest and immobilization, physical therapy, and medications to manage pain and reduce inflammation. Resting the injured area and using a splint or brace can help prevent further injury, while physical therapy aids in maintaining muscle strength and flexibility. Medications, such as pain relievers and anti-inflammatory drugs, are commonly prescribed to ease pain and manage neuropathic symptoms. In more severe cases, surgery may be required. Surgical options include direct nerve repair, nerve grafting, and nerve transfer, where a less essential nerve is redirected to restore function to a more critical one.

Beyond these traditional approaches, advanced therapies and post-treatment rehabilitation are essential for recovery. Regenerative medicine, which may use stem cells or growth factors, is being investigated to support nerve regeneration. Electrical stimulation is another method used to boost nerve repair and muscle recovery. Post-treatment rehabilitation also includes occupational therapy to help patients regain essential skills and comprehensive pain management strategies to address chronic pain.

To know more about peripheral nerve injury treatment guidelines, visit @ Peripheral Nerve Injuries Management



Peripheral Nerve Injuries Pipeline Therapies/Devices and Key Companies



NTX-001: NEURAPTIVE THERAPEUTICS

SILKBRIDGE: KLISBIO

CELGRO: ORTHOCELL LIMITED ONO-2910: ONO PHARMACEUTICAL

Discover more about peripheral nerve injury drugs

in development @ Peripheral Nerve Injuries Clinical Trials



Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Dynamics

The peripheral nerve injuries market dynamics are expected to change in the coming years. The rising incidence of peripheral nerve injuries , driven by factors such as trauma, diabetes, and surgical complications, is fueling market demand and spurring research and innovation. Innovations in surgical techniques , including nerve grafts and bioengineered implants, are enhancing treatment efficacy, reducing recovery times, and improving patient outcomes.



Advances in biomaterials and nerve graft technologies

provide improved options for nerve repair and regeneration, further stimulating market growth. Currently, there is no approved therapy for peripheral nerve injuries beyond nerve guidance conduits, nerve protectant wraps, and certain medical devices. Increased collaborations between biotech companies, research institutes, and healthcare providers are propelling innovation, accelerating product development, and expanding market reach.

Furthermore, potential therapies and devices are being investigated for the treatment of peripheral nerve injuries, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the peripheral nerve injuries

market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies and devices with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the peripheral nerve injuries

market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the peripheral nerve injuries market. The complex nature of nerve repair surgeries , combined with a lengthy rehabilitation process, presents substantial challenges for patients and healthcare providers alike. Delayed detection and diagnosis can impede timely treatment, diminishing the efficacy of available therapies and adversely affecting patient outcomes.



Moreover, stringent regulatory requirements and lengthy approval processes can delay market entry, escalate costs, and further discourage industry investment. Additionally, risks of adverse reactions, potential complications, and long-term safety concerns associated with both surgical procedures and new treatments may hinder adoption, impacting both market reputation and interest from key players, ultimately hampering the development of potential therapies.