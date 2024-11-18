(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The global 5G testing equipment market

5G Testing Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.43% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 605.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, South Korea, and Germany Key companies profiled Analog Devices Inc., Anritsu Corp., Artiza Networks Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., GL Communications Inc., Innowireless Co. Ltd., Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., National Instruments Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., PCTEL Inc., Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co. KG, Spirent Communications plc, Teradyne Inc., and Viavi Solutions Inc.

Market Driver

The 5G testing equipment market is witnessing significant growth due to the widespread deployment of 5G device infrastructure. Electronic signals and spectrums play a crucial role in 5G, requiring high bandwidth and device efficiency. The network's high connectivity, low latency, and quick communication are essential for IoT, connected devices, large data centers, automobiles, entertainment, healthcare, security, and more. 5G challenges include prototyping, Massive MIMO, mmWave, and Channel Sounding. Testing is essential to ensure user-oriented performance, optimizing network efficiency, and addressing challenges. Software-defined testing and test programs are popular approaches. IDMs and ODMs, network operators, and service providers invest in specialized testing equipment like oscilloscopes, signal generators, and network analyzers. 5G's digitalization of mobile communications requires secure wireless connections, handling data traffic, and addressing performance issues. Advanced multimedia applications, 5G traffic, and device capabilities necessitate testing for data transfer, mobile phones, wearables, connected cars, and consumer electronic devices. Infrastructure, base stations, antennas, network equipment, and spectrum analyzers are vital for 5G testing. Testing costs are a concern, but optimization, multimode integration, beamforming, and network slicing help minimize expenses. Signal propagation, interference, and antenna design are critical factors in 5G testing.



The test and measurement industry is shifting towards a software-defined approach for creating flexible and efficient test sets for 5G equipment. Traditional benchtop instruments, which were hardware-centric, are being replaced with software modules. These modules enable engineers to develop test programs for various 5G technologies and standards swiftly. The ability to quickly adopt new 5G specifications through software also accelerates 5G prototyping and deployment. A software-defined approach future-proofs test programs against the demands of tomorrow's 5G challenges. For instance, 5G new radio (NR) prototyping is carried out using reprogrammable instrumentation tools for massive MIMO, mmWave, channel sounding, and waveform development.



Market

Challenges



The 5G testing equipment market is growing rapidly as the deployment of 5G device infrastructure continues. Electronic signals and spectrums are crucial for 5G's high connectivity, low latency, and quick communication. However, testing 5G's device efficiency, network performance, and compatibility with IoT, connected devices, and large data centers presents challenges. 5G's millimeter wave usage, Massive MIMO, mmWave, and Channel Sounding require specialized testing equipment like oscilloscopes, signal generators, and spectrum analyzers. The software-defined approach to testing, including software-defined testing and test programs, is essential for addressing 5G challenges. Customer spending on digitalization and mobile communications is driving the demand for advanced multimedia applications, leading to increased 5G traffic and device capabilities. Network operators and service providers must optimize their networks to meet these demands, investing in base stations, antennas, network equipment, and performance issues. The widespread deployment of 5G for smart city purposes, autonomous vehicles, connected car applications, public safety applications, energy management, and intelligent transportation systems necessitates the use of reprogrammable instrument tools and IDMs and ODMs. The digital divide and facilities and services require optimization and testing costs to be kept low. Performance issues, optimization, and security are key concerns for 5G networks. The testing process must address multimode integration, beamforming, testing costs, and interference. The testing equipment market is expected to grow as the 5G network becomes more prevalent, with network slicing, signal propagation, and heterogeneous architecture requiring ongoing testing. ai_dominating_segment_factor

Segment Overview



This 5g testing equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Oscilloscopes

1.2 Signal analyzers

1.3 Signal generators

1.4 Network analyzers 1.5 Others



2.1 Telecom equipment manufacturers

2.2 Original device manufacturers 2.3 Telecom service providers



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Oscilloscopes-

The oscilloscopes segment holds the largest market share in the global 5G testing equipment market in 2023, accounting for over 40% of the total revenue. Oscilloscopes are essential tools for displaying and analyzing electronic signals' waveforms. These devices measure and graph the instantaneous signal voltage against time, enabling the analysis of properties like amplitude, rise time, frequency, time interval, and distortion. Digital oscilloscopes, which dominate the segment, employ an analog-to-digital converter (ADC) for measuring 5G signals. An attenuator is used first to scale the waveform, followed by a vertical amplifier for additional scaling. Digital oscilloscopes' automated incident capturing and storing capabilities offer valuable insights into faulty components and signals. With the anticipated in 5G traffic, the demand for oscilloscopes supporting high-bandwidth applications will escalate among electronics manufacturers. Market players, including Anritsu Corp. And Tektronix Inc., are responding to this trend by introducing advanced oscilloscopes. For instance, Anritsu's BERTWave MP2110A supports NRZ to 53-Gbaud pulse amplitude modulation (PAM) signals for 5G network testing. Tektronix's new 2 Series MSO, launched in June 2022, is a portable, lightweight oscilloscope designed for both laboratory and field use. The launch of such innovative oscilloscopes will fuel the growth of the oscilloscopes segment in the global 5G testing equipment market. Additionally, the expanding demand for efficient and advanced oscilloscopes from industries like communication, electronics, semiconductors, and others will further propel the segment's growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The 5G testing equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the widespread deployment of 5G technology and the increasing demand for high-speed, low-latency connectivity. 5G testing equipment is essential for ensuring the efficient and effective operation of 5G device infrastructure, including electric signals, spectrums, and bandwidth. With the increasing number of connected devices, from IoT sensors to large data centers, automobiles, and various industries such as entertainment, healthcare, and security, the need for reliable and user-oriented 5G networks is paramount. 5G testing equipment plays a crucial role in optimizing network performance by identifying and addressing potential issues related to base stations, antennas, network equipment, and specialized testing equipment like spectrum analyzers, signal generators, and channel emulators. The market for 5G testing equipment is expected to continue growing as 5G networks become more prevalent, with a focus on ensuring quick communication, high connectivity, and low latency for various applications, including emergencies and real-time data transfer.

Market Research Overview

The 5G testing equipment market is witnessing significant growth due to the widespread deployment of 5G device infrastructure and the increasing demand for high connectivity, low latency, and quick communication. Electric signals and spectrums are crucial components of 5G networks, requiring advanced testing equipment for device efficiency and network optimization. The market caters to various industries, including IoT, large data centers, automobiles, entertainment, healthcare, security, and more, where user-oriented services and advanced multimedia applications demand high data transfer capabilities. 5G testing equipment includes specialized tools like oscilloscopes, signal generators, and spectrum analyzers, as well as network analyzers, IDMs and ODMs, and network operators and service providers. Challenges in 5G testing include performance issues, optimization, base stations, antennas, network equipment, and spectrum management. Massive MIMO, mmWave, Channel Sounding, and reprogrammable instrument tools are essential for addressing these challenges. The market is driven by customer spending on digitalization, mobile communications, and wireless connections, with data traffic from enterprises and consumer electronic devices fueling the demand for 5G network capabilities. The market also includes software-defined testing and test programs for 5G challenges, such as prototyping, millimeter wave usage, multimode integration, beamforming, testing costs, and signal propagation. Additionally, the market caters to emerging applications like autonomous vehicles, connected car applications, smart cities, intelligent transportation systems, public safety applications, energy management, and heterogeneous architecture with multiple frequency bands and small cells. However, the digital divide and facilities and services availability remain significant challenges for the 5G testing equipment market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Oscilloscopes



Signal Analyzers



Signal Generators



Network Analyzers

Others

End-user



Telecom Equipment Manufacturers



Original Device Manufacturers

Telecom Service Providers

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

