Trampoline Market To Grow By USD 978.4 Million (2024-2028), Boosted By Health Benefits Awareness, With AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

trampoline market

size is estimated to grow by USD 978.4 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

5.12%

during the forecast period. Growing awareness of benefits of trampolines

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

advent of smart trampolines. However,

increased adoption of alternative and recreational activities

poses a challenge market players include A.J. Landmark Trampolines, ABEO SA, Domi Jump Inc., Eurotramp Trampoline Kurt Hack GmbH, Jump Star Trampolines, Jumpflex USA Limited, Jumpking Trampolines, JumpSport Inc., KidWise Outdoor Products Inc., Machrus Inc., North Trampoline Inc., Sino Fourstar Group Co. Ltd., SkyBound USA, Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., Stamina Products Inc., Super Jumper Inc., Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd., and Zhejiang Tianxin Sports Equipment Co. Ltd.. Continue Reading







Trampoline Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.12% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 978.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, UK, France, and Japan Key companies profiled A.J. Landmark Trampolines, ABEO SA, Domi Jump Inc., Eurotramp Trampoline Kurt Hack GmbH, Jump Star Trampolines, Jumpflex USA Limited, Jumpking Trampolines, JumpSport Inc., KidWise Outdoor Products Inc., Machrus Inc., North Trampoline Inc., Sino Fourstar Group Co. Ltd., SkyBound USA, Skywalker Holdings LLC, Sportspower Ltd., Springfree Trampoline Inc., Stamina Products Inc., Super Jumper Inc., Vuly Trampolines Pty Ltd., and Zhejiang Tianxin Sports Equipment Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

The trampoline market is thriving with trends like strong fabric and frame designs made of steel. Folding mechanisms and elasticity are key features, making trampolines more convenient for home use. Astronauts and gymnasts have long used trampolines for training, and the Olympics have spotlighted trampolining. Trampoline parks offer fun for children and adults, promoting physical activity and health consciousness. Springless trampolines are gaining awareness for their safety benefits. E-commerce platforms and online stores like JumpSports, Plum Products, and Spring Free Trampoline lead sales. Smart trampolines with sensors, interactive experiences, and kid safety technology are popular. Water and climate resistance add to their versatility. Trampolines boost lung capacity, muscle tone, heart health, and coordination. Despite injury risks, trampolining's health benefits outweigh the concerns. Retail stores offer wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, and dodgeball arenas for enhanced customer experience. Digital integration and safety enhancements continue to drive innovation.



The global trampoline market is experiencing growth due to the rising trend of smart trampolines. Trampolining has long been a beloved recreational activity for children. Now, vendors are expanding the use of trampolines beyond recreation. The introduction of innovative products like Springfree, developed by Springfree Trampoline, is leading this shift. This smart trampoline features sensors on the mat that connect to a tablet via Bluetooth. Users' movements activate games on the tablet through the tgoma solution, transforming trampoline time into an interactive and educational experience.



The trampoline market is thriving, with strong demand for high-quality products from various consumer groups. Key components include durable fabric and frames, often made of steel. The folding mechanism and elasticity are crucial for user experience. Astronauts and gymnasts have long utilized trampolines for training, bringing the sport to the Olympics. Trampoline parks cater to children and adults, promoting physical activity and health consciousness. Springless trampolines offer safety benefits, while awareness of health benefits, such as improved lung capacity, muscle tone, and heart health, drives sales. E-commerce platforms and online stores, like JumpSports, Plum Products, and Spring Free Trampoline, dominate sales. Smart trampolines with sensors and interactive features add value, while safety enhancements prioritize customer experience. Despite injury risks, trampolining's Olympic spotlight fuels aspiring athletes' physical activity consciousness, driving active lifestyles. The trampoline market faces significant competition from the rising popularity of alternative fitness activities. With increasing health consciousness worldwide, people are participating in various fitness trends, including gyming, trekking, running, and climbing. Among these, climbing has gained notable attention due to its health benefits such as enhanced body coordination, increased stamina, improved flexibility, and stronger abdominal muscles. This trend poses a considerable challenge to the trampoline market, as some consumers may prefer these alternative activities over trampolining. Despite this competition, the trampoline market continues to grow due to its unique benefits, providing a full-body workout while being fun and engaging for users.

This trampoline market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Round trampolines

1.2 Rectangular and square trampolines 1.3 Others



2.1 Commercial 2.2 Individual



3.1 Offline 3.2 Online



4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 APAC

4.4 Middle East and Africa 4.5 South America

1.1

Round trampolines-

The round trampolines segment dominates the global trampoline market due to their widespread popularity and basic design. Round trampolines are the most common type, featuring steel frames and spring coils for bouncing. They offer a focused bouncing area, making them suitable for both backyard recreation and professional use. JumpSport's DoubleBounce round trampolines, with extra mats for safety, cater to both beginners and professionals. Round trampolines' lightweight circular frames ensure durability and ease of construction. Their availability and affordability contribute to their heavy sales. However, the segment may face competition from rectangular, square, and smart trampolines, leading to steady but slower growth.

Trampolines are popular recreational and fitness equipment known for their strong fabric and frames, typically made of steel. The folding mechanism allows for easy storage and transport. Elasticity is provided by springs or a springless design, making bouncing fun and effective for astronauts training and gymnasts honing their skills. Trampolines have gained popularity in various settings, from the Olympics to trampoline parks, catering to both children and adults. With increasing health consciousness, trampolines offer numerous physical activity benefits, promoting fitness and well-being. Safety enhancements ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. Trampoline parks feature wall-to-wall trampolines, foam pits, and dodgeball arenas, providing opportunities for social interaction, entertainment, and digital integration. Despite the risks, injury rates are relatively low due to continuous improvements in design and technology.

Trampolines are a popular source of fun and physical activity for people of all ages, from children to adults. The core components of a trampoline include a strong fabric mat, supportive frames made of steel, and elasticity provided by springs or a folding mechanism. Trampolines have gained popularity due to their association with astronauts and gymnasts, who use them for training. The Olympics have featured trampolining as a sport since 2000, bringing it into the limelight. Trampolines offer numerous health benefits, such as improving lung capacity, muscle tone, heart health, and enhancing coordination and muscular strength. However, safety is a concern, and trampoline parks and e-commerce platforms have responded with kid safety technology, water resistance, climate resistance, and injury rate reduction measures. Innovations in trampoline technology include springless trampolines, smart trampolines with sensors, and interactive experiences like foam pits and dodgeball arenas. Trampolines provide a unique blend of physical fitness, social interaction, entertainment, and learning opportunities for individuals seeking an active lifestyle. With the Olympic spotlight on trampolining and the growing awareness of health benefits, the trampoline market continues to evolve, offering new and exciting experiences for aspiring athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike.

