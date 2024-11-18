Vital Farms To Participate In Furey Research Partners 11Th Annual Hidden Gems Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, today announced that Thilo Wrede, Chief Officer, will participate virtually in the 11th Annual Furey Research Partners Hidden Gems on November 25, 2024.

Thilo Wrede will present, and Jim Furey will host a fireside chat for conference attendees beginning at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To attend the conference, please call Chris Gaito at +1 908-400-3251 or email at ... .

The webcast and presentation will be available after the conference under the“Events & Presentations” tab of the Vital Farms Investor Relations site at: .

ABOUT VITAL FARMS

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 375 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit

Media:

Rob Discher

...

Investors:

Anthony Bucalo

...