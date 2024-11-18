2024 Global Electrification Report: Decarbonization Insights For Commercial Fleets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN) ("Element" or the "Company"), the largest publicly traded, pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, together with their Global Alliance partner, Arval, and in collaboration with RMI, released the 2024 Global Electrification Report: Accelerating Fleet Decarbonization. The report evaluates the feasibility and benefits of light-duty commercial fleet electrification, highlighting emission reduction, cost and other key considerations based on real-world performance data and client experiences of transitioning from internal combustion engine (ICE) to battery-electric vehicles (BEV).

“With transportation contributing nearly 25 per cent of all energy-related emissions globally, we are at a pivotal juncture to help our clients work towards their decarbonization goals”, said Avninder Buttar, Senior Vice President and Head of Electrification at Element.“As a Purpose-driven organization and a leader in fleet management, we are providing tangible evidence that advances the conversation and adoption of electric vehicles as a viable path toward reducing emissions and contributing to a sustainable and inclusive future for our clients, people, and business.”

The report is based on extensive data analysis performed by RMI of global fleets operated respectively by the founders of the Element-Arval Global Alliance (EAGA) across the U.S and Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. It offers both qualitative and quantitative insights, based on fleet operators feedback addressed to RMI, to equip fleet operators with the necessary tools to transition to a low-carbon future.

Comprehensive Strategies for Fleet Decarbonization: The report details actionable strategies commercial fleets can take to lower emissions, including reducing idling, optimizing vehicle and fleet sizes, and deploying low- and zero-emission vehicles.

Leveraging Telematics for Operational Efficiency: Fleet managers can harness telematics data to enhance safety, compliance, productivity, and smart charging practices.

Economic Feasibility of Electric Vehicles (EVs): Light-duty EVs now offer comparable performance and economic advantages in certain use cases compared to traditional ICE vehicles. Key studies indicate significantly lower lifecycle emissions for battery electric vehicles when compared to internal combustion vehicles. Change Management for Successful Integration: A robust change management plan can significantly contribute to decarbonization efforts, ensuring stakeholder engagement, policy updates, and effective transition roadmaps.

“Reducing transportation emissions represents a significant opportunity to mitigate the impacts of climate change, but one that requires a collective effort,” said Clay Stranger, Managing Director at RMI.“More than a true source of qualitative and quantitative assessments of decarbonization tactics, the findings within the report serve as a call to action for fleet operators worldwide."

The report highlights the potential for fleet operators to mitigate climate impacts, while also benefiting from increased operational efficiency and potential cost reductions. By developing a strategic roadmap and starting with smaller-scale EV deployment, fleet managers can test and refine new approaches, thereby building momentum for larger initiatives.

“Our newly launched 2024 Global Electrification Report represents a pivotal step forward in advancing meaningful discussions about fleet decarbonization opportunities,” said Buttar. "By leveraging the insights and strategies outlined within the report, companies can make informed decisions about their fleets that align with both their sustainability goals and business objectives.”

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, providing the full range of fleet services and solutions to a growing base of loyal, world-class clients – corporations, governments, and not-for-profits – across North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Element's services address every aspect of clients' fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, accidents and remarketing, to integrating EVs and managing the complexity of gradual fleet electrification. Clients benefit from Element's expertise as one of the largest fleet solutions providers in its markets, offering economies of scale and insight used to reduce fleet operating costs and improve productivity and performance. For more information, visit:

About Arval

Arval is a major actor in full-service vehicle leasing and a specialist in mobility solutions founded in 1989. Arval is fully owned by BNP Paribas and positioned within the Group's Commercial, Personal Banking & Services division. Arval was leasing 1.75 million vehicles as at the end of June 2024. Every day, 8,600 Arval employees in 29 countries offer flexible solutions to make journeys seamless and sustainable for its customers, ranging from large international corporate groups to smaller companies and private customers.

Arval is a founding member of the Element-Arval Global Alliance. The fleets of all the Alliance members represent more than 4.4 million vehicles in 55 countries.



About RMI

RMI is an independent nonprofit, founded in 1982 as Rocky Mountain Institute, that transforms global energy systems through market-driven solutions to align with a 1.5°C future and secure a clean, prosperous, zero-carbon future for all. We work in the world's most critical geographies and engage businesses, policymakers, communities, and NGOs to identify and scale energy system interventions that will cut climate pollution at least 50 percent by 2030. RMI has offices in Basalt and Boulder, Colorado; New York City; Oakland, California; Washington, D.C.; Abuja, Nigeria; and Beijing. More information on RMI can be found at .

