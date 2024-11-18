Content Marketing Market To Grow By $654.78 Million (2024-2028), Driven By Rising Social Media Users, With Market Evolution Powered By AI - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global

content marketing market

size is estimated to grow by USD 654.78 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

16.01%

during the forecast period. Rise in number of users on social media

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

use of ai with social management software. However,

frauds related to digital advertisements

poses a challenge market players include Adobe Inc., Alma Media, Brafton Inc., ClearVoice Inc., Contentoo B.V., Eucalypt LLC, Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., IZEA Worldwide Inc., Rock Content, Seismic Software Inc., Skyword Inc., Sprinklr Inc., Upland Software Inc., Contently Inc., CoSchedule LLC, Interact Marketing, Kenscio, and Vendasta Technologies Inc..









Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Retail, Automotive, Financial services, Telecom, and Others), Platform (Blogging, Videos, Infographics, Case studies, and Others), Objective (Lead generation, Brand awareness, Thought leadership, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Alma Media, Brafton Inc., ClearVoice Inc., Contentoo B.V., Eucalypt LLC, Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., Influence and Co., IZEA Worldwide Inc., Rock Content, Seismic Software Inc., Skyword Inc., Sprinklr Inc., Upland Software Inc., Contently Inc., CoSchedule LLC,

Interact Marketing, Kenscio, and Vendasta Technologies Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Content Marketing is a trending business strategy in the Digital Transformation era, focusing on creating and sharing valuable, relevant, and consistent content to attract and engage a clearly defined audience – Internet users. Enterprises are shifting from Traditional channels to Digital platforms for Marketing strategies, involving more Client involvement efforts. Consumer behavior drives this change, as people spend more time online for Digital communications and Online engagement. Skills like Data analysis, AI-powered automation, and Content marketing systems are essential. Generative AI platforms and Content marketing software streamline Digital content creation. Brands aim for Brand visibility, targeting specific Demographics through various Content formats. Marketing agencies and Advertising agencies adapt, offering Social media posts, Video platforms, and Cloud deployment options. IT providers and Technology journals publish recognized articles by certified authors for a Consumer-centric market, focusing on Customer experience, Retention of customers, and Brand loyalty. AI and Machine Learning (ML) components like Cloud computing, Cybersecurity Ventures, and Streaming platforms are integral to Content Marketing systems. Large-sized Enterprises in sectors like Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Tourism, and Charities/nonprofit organizations leverage these tools for On-premise deployment or Cloud deployment. Content Marketing software is a significant Software component in this landscape. In summary, Content Marketing is a vital Digital communications strategy for businesses, focusing on creating valuable content for specific audiences, leveraging AI and ML tools, and adapting to the Consumer-centric market.



In today's digital business landscape, companies are focusing on creating connected platforms and generating new revenue streams. To gain a competitive edge, industries invest in IT infrastructure and analytical solutions in real-time. Advanced Business Intelligence (BI) is increasingly important for modern businesses. Artificial Intelligence (AI) significantly enhances content marketing with innovative technologies such as virtual agents, chatbots, targeted advertising, and suggestive web searches. AI offers a comprehensive perspective on business operations and related information, enabling businesses to make informed decisions.



Market

Challenges



In today's digital transformation, enterprises face challenges in reaching and engaging their target audience through traditional channels. With over 4.66 billion internet users, digital platforms have become essential for marketing strategies. However, creating high-quality content for various formats like textual, graphical, audio, and video requires specific skills and resources. Client involvement efforts and data analysis are crucial for effective content marketing systems. AI-powered automation through generative AI platforms and content marketing software streamline digital communications and online engagement. Brands aim for brand visibility in a competitive landscape, including marketing agencies and advertising agencies. Understanding consumer behavior, demographics, and content formats is essential. Large-sized enterprises in sectors like healthcare and pharmaceutical, media and entertainment, travel and tourism, and charities/nonprofit organizations leverage technology providers and IT for content marketing software. AI and Machine Learning (ML) components, such as Cloud computing and cybersecurity, ensure data security and efficient on-premise or cloud deployment. In the consumer-centric market, content marketing software retains customers and builds brand loyalty. Stay updated with technology journals, certified publications, recognized authors, and audience preferences to optimize your content advertising strategy. Digital platform content advertisements, a form of online advertising, have evolved over time to promote products or services to consumers. However, concerns regarding digital advertisement fraud have emerged. This issue involves deceitful practices such as displaying advertisements when users are not engaged, utilizing content-scraping websites to generate false traffic, and creating fake delivery mechanisms for advertisements that consumers do not view. Digital advertisement fraud was first recognized over a decade ago with the increasing demand for search engine marketing. Industry professionals must remain vigilant to safeguard their investments from these fraudulent activities.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Segment Overview



This content marketing market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Retail

1.2 Automotive

1.3 Financial services

1.4 Telecom 1.5 Others



2.1 Blogging

2.2 Videos

2.3 Infographics

2.4 Case studies 2.5 Others



3.1 Lead generation

3.2 Brand awareness

3.3 Thought leadership 3.4 Others



4.1 APAC

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 South America 4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Retail-

The retail segment, including omnichannel companies and traditional retailers, significantly benefits from content marketing. This marketing strategy increases website traffic, establishes authority and trust, creates brand awareness, develops brand personality, fuels social media engagement, supports the conversion funnel, and improves conversion rates. With the growing retail industry and the increasing use of mobile devices for shopping, content marketing becomes essential for retailers to connect with their audience. Retailers can share brand stories and product information, fostering customer engagement and attracting potential customers. Notable retailers, such as Walmart Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., and Hudson Bay Co., have adopted content marketing, creating demand in the global content marketing market, particularly in North America. The benefits of content marketing will continue to drive growth in the retail sector during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Content Market is a dynamic and ever-evolving landscape where enterprises create and distribute digital content to engage with Internet users. With the digital transformation, traditional channels are being replaced by digital platforms, leading to new marketing strategies and client involvement efforts. Consumer behavior is a key factor in content creation, with skills in digital content creation becoming increasingly important. Cloud computing plays a significant role in content storage and delivery, while cybersecurity is a top concern for content providers. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that the global cybersecurity workforce shortage will reach 3.5 million by 2021. Technology providers and IT journals are valuable resources for staying informed about the latest trends and best practices in the Content Market. Certified publications, articles from recognized authors, and various forms of content such as textual, graphical, audio, and video, are essential components of a successful content marketing strategy. On-premise deployment remains an option for some enterprises, but the future lies in the cloud.

Market Research Overview

The Content Market is a dynamic and evolving landscape where enterprises meet the demands of Internet users for engaging and personalized digital content. Traditional channels are being replaced by digital platforms, necessitating marketing strategies that prioritize client involvement efforts and consumer behavior. Skills like data analysis and content marketing systems are essential for success in this arena. AI-powered automation and generative AI platforms are revolutionizing content marketing, enabling businesses to create and distribute textual, graphical, audio, and video content at scale. Content marketing software facilitates digital communications and online engagement, enhancing brand visibility and reaching target audiences effectively. Demographics and content formats are crucial considerations for enterprises in various industries, including healthcare and pharmaceutical, media and entertainment, travel and tourism, charities/nonprofit organizations, and IT technology providers. Brand loyalty and customer experience are key drivers in the consumer-centric market, with retention and advertising strategies playing a significant role. Cybersecurity Ventures predicts that the Internet will have 5.3 billion users by 2022, underscoring the importance of a strong online presence. Cloud computing, streaming, and on-premise deployment are popular options for content marketing software, catering to the needs of large-sized enterprises. Marketing agencies and advertising agencies are essential partners in content marketing, offering expertise in social media posts, video platforms, and digital content creation. Technology journals and certified publications are valuable resources for staying informed about the latest trends and best practices in the industry.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Retail



Automotive



Financial Services



Telecom

Others

Platform



Blogging



Videos



Infographics



Case Studies

Others

Objective



Lead Generation



Brand Awareness



Thought Leadership

Others

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

