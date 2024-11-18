ITC Holdings Corp. Announces Executive Appointments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NOVI, Mich., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ITC Holdings Corp. announced today the appointment of:



Charles Marshall to vice president, ITC Holdings Corp. and president, ITC Michigan

Vinit Gupta to vice president, transmission planning

Brenda Houtz to vice president, operations Timothy Greenen to vice president, & general

Timothy Greenen, vice president, supply chain & general services

Brenda Houtz, vice president, operations

Vinit Gupta, vice president, transmission planning

Charles Marshall, vice president, ITC Holdings Corp., and president, ITC Michigan

Continue Reading

All organizational changes are effective Dec. 16, 2024.

"The leadership changes announced today reflect a team that is well-equipped to guide the company towards long-term success. Their expertise, leadership and dedication personify our commitment to excellence, performance and customer value. Their extensive experience will be vital as we continue to enhance the grid across our footprint," said CEO Linda Apsey.

In his role as vice president, ITC Holdings Corp., and president, ITC Michigan, Charles Marshall will be responsible for the ITCTransmission and METC operating companies. Prior to this role, he was vice president, transmission planning. He joined ITC as an associate engineer in 2004, and his experiences range from regulatory policy and stakeholder relations to project engineering and business unit planning. Marshall was appointed to the Michigan Infrastructure Council in 2024 for a three-year term. He previously served as a member of the Midwest Reliability Organization (MRO) Board of Directors from January 2021 – December 2023. He earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Michigan Technological University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan-Flint.

In his role as vice president, transmission planning,

Vinit Gupta will be responsible for identifying all transmission system needs and developing system solutions to ensure the reliable and economic delivery of electricity to customers across ITC's four operating subsidiaries. He previously served as vice president, operations. Prior to joining ITC in 2013, he worked at Entergy in operations, IT, NERC compliance and transmission and distribution substation maintenance areas

Mr. Gupta is a Board Member of the North American Transmission Forum (NATF). Also, he is the Investor Owned Utility sector representative of NERC Reliability and Security Technical Committee (RSTC). Gupta earned a Bachelor of Engineering in electrical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, India and a Master of Sciences in electrical engineering from Kansas State University. He is a NERC certified system operator.

In her role as vice president, operations, Brenda Houtz will be responsible for operations control room and system operations that support ITC's four operating companies, and will be the company's NERC Compliance Officer. She previously served as ITC's director of real time operations. Houtz has over 20 years of experience in the utility industry. Prior to joining ITC in 2023, she was executive director – operations for Consumers Energy. Her background includes vast experience with Operations, NERC compliance and field operations. Houtz currently serves on the NERC Regional Entity Midwest Reliability Organization (MRO) Board of Directors. She earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Huntington University and a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Leadership from Spring Arbor University. Houtz is a NERC certified system operator.

In the newly created role as vice president, supply chain and general services, Timothy

Greenen will oversee ITC's supply chain, safety and security functions. He previously served as director, operations engineering and director, asset management. Greenen has been with ITC since 2004 and has more than 25 years of experience in the utility industry. He earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Oakland University and a Master of Science in electrical engineering from Wayne State University. Greenen is a registered professional engineer in the State of Michigan.

About ITC Holdings Corp.

ITC Holdings Corp. is the largest independent electricity transmission company in the United States. ITC provides transmission grid solutions to improve reliability, expand access to markets, allow new generating resources to interconnect to its systems and lower the overall cost of delivered energy. Through its regulated operating subsidiaries ITCTransmission, Michigan Electric Transmission Company, ITC Midwest and ITC Great Plains, ITC owns and operates high-voltage transmission infrastructure in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. These systems serve a combined peak load exceeding 23,000 megawatts along 16,000 circuit miles of transmission line, supported by 750 employees and 900 contractors. ITC is based in Novi, Michigan. For further information visit . ITC is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry.

SOURCE ITC Holdings Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED