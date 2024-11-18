(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: MCHP) – Microchip Incorporated, a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that Ganesh Moorthy is retiring as Chief Executive Officer, President and as a member of the Board of Directors in connection with his 65th birthday at the end of November. The Board has appointed Steve Sanghi as interim Chief Executive Officer and President effective today. Mr. Sanghi will remain as Chair of the Board.

“On behalf of the entire Board, we thank Ganesh for his service to Microchip over the past 23 years and we wish him well with his retirement. He has been a key member of our management team and served in many important roles during his tenure at Microchip including serving as President and CEO for the last four years during a very tumultuous cycle in our industry,” said Steve Sanghi. Mr. Sanghi continued,“I look forward to serving again as CEO and President to lead Microchip through this industry downturn and return the company to growth in revenue and profitability and enhance stockholder value.”

The statements contained in this release relating to leading Microchip through this industry downtown and returning the company to growth in revenue and profitability and enhance stockholder value are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: any continued uncertainty, fluctuations or weakness in the U.S. and world economies (including China and Europe) due to changes in interest rates, high inflation, actions taken or which may be taken by the Biden administration or the current U.S. Congress or the incoming Trump administration or the new U.S. Congress, monetary policy, political, geopolitical, trade or other issues in the U.S. or internationally (including the military conflicts in Ukraine-Russia and the Middle East), further changes in demand or market acceptance of our products and the products of our customers and our ability to respond to any increases or decreases in market demand or customer requests to reschedule or cancel orders; the mix of inventory we hold, our ability to satisfy any short-term orders from our inventory and our ability to effectively manage our inventory levels; the impact that the CHIPS Act will have on increasing manufacturing capacity and our ability to effectively manage our production levels to meet any increases or decreases in market demand or any customer requests to reschedule or cancel orders; the impact of inflation on our business; competitive developments including pricing pressures; the level of orders that are received and can be shipped in a quarter; our ability to realize the expected benefits of our long-term supply assurance program; changes or fluctuations in customer order patterns and seasonality; our ability to effectively manage our supply of wafers from third party wafer foundries to meet any decreases or increases in our needs and the cost of such wafers, our ability to obtain additional capacity from our suppliers to increase production to meet any future increases in market demand; our ability to successfully integrate the operations and employees, retain key employees and customers and otherwise realize the expected synergies and benefits of our acquisitions; the impact of any future significant acquisitions or strategic transactions we may make; the costs and outcome of any current or future litigation or other matters involving our acquisitions (including the acquired business, intellectual property, customers, or other issues); the costs and outcome of any current or future tax audit or investigation regarding our business or our acquired businesses; fluctuations in our stock price and trading volume which could impact the number of shares we acquire under our share repurchase program and the timing of such repurchases; disruptions in our business or the businesses of our customers or suppliers due to natural disasters (including any floods in Thailand), terrorist activity, armed conflict, war, worldwide oil prices and supply, public health concerns or disruptions in the transportation system; and general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to Microchip's filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. You can obtain copies of Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other relevant documents for free at Microchip's website ( ) or the SEC's website ( ) or from commercial document retrieval services.

Stockholders of Microchip are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Microchip does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after this November 18, 2024 press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Microchip Technology Incorporated is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs, which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve approximately 116,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality. For more information, visit the Microchip website at .

