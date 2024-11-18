عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ACV To Participate In The 4Th Annual Needham Consumer Tech / Ecommerce Virtual Conference


11/18/2024 4:16:06 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (Nasdaq: ACVA), a leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial clients, announced today that members of its management team will present at the 4th Annual Needham Consumer Tech / Ecommerce Virtual conference on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 11:00 am ET.

A webcast of this event will be available on the Company's investor relations website at . An archived replay will be available following the live presentation.

About ACV
ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable. ACV offerings include ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation, ACV Capital, ACV MAX, True360, and ClearCar.

For more information about ACV, visit .

Investor Contact:
Tim Fox
...

Media Contact:
Maura Duggan
...


MENAFN18112024004107003653ID1108899100


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search