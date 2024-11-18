ASSOCIA CARES CANADA PROVIDES $50,000 IN RELIEF TO YMCA OF HAMILTON|BURLINGTON|BRANTFORD FOLLOWING 4-ALARM FIRE

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ont., Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Cares Canada , a leading charitable organization dedicated to supporting families and communities in times of crisis, has donated $50,000 in relief to the YMCA of Hamilton|Burlington|Brantford following the devastating 4-alarm fire that destroyed a facility and displaced more than 170 vulnerable residents in late July.

The fire, which ravaged the YMCA-run housing facility, left many individuals without a safe place to stay, compounding the challenges faced by vulnerable community members, including those experiencing homelessness and housing instability. The response by Associa Cares Canada is aimed at helping the YMCA of Hamilton|Burlington|Brantford provide relief, support displaced residents, and aid in rebuilding efforts.

“Our hearts go out to the residents who were impacted by this tragic fire, and we are proud to partner with the YMCA to offer support during this difficult time,” said Jeff Lack, CPA, CGA, President of Wilson Blanchard Management and Associa Cares Canada board member.“Upon hearing about the terrible tragedy at the YMCA and it's residents, we knew that this crisis was precisely what Associa Cares Canada was created for – to administer resources where they're most needed and help people get back on their feet to recover as quickly as possible.”

The $50,000 donation has helped the YMCA provide emergency housing, essential services, and resources to those affected by the fire. Additionally, the funds will assist with future rebuilding efforts to ensure that long-term support is available to the displaced residents.

“The support from Associa Cares Canada came at a critical time in the aftermath of the fire, and we are deeply grateful for their generosity,” said Manny Figueiredo, President & CEO of YMCA Hamilton|Burlington|Brantford.“In times of urgent need, the outpouring of support from organizations like Associa Cares Canada is invaluable. It empowers us not only to restore safe and supportive spaces for the men in our community but also to connect them with resources and services that help them transition to stable, permanent housing and build a stronger foundation for their futures.”

Associa Cares Canada remains dedicated to providing financial assistance to those affected by natural and man-made disasters and crisis events, particularly in vulnerable communities. With this contribution, the organization reaffirms its mission to offer a helping hand to those who need it most.

For more information on Associa Cares Canada and its community relief initiatives, please visit .

About Associa Cares Canada

Associa Cares Canada, CRA Business # 7835112502RR0001, assists families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Donations made by Canadian residents and businesses may be tax deductible. Learn more at . Since 2005, Associa Cares has distributed over $5 million to more than 3,800 families and communities in need of a helping hand. Funds donated by caring businesses and individuals are used to provide humanitarian aid, often in the form of financial grants, needed by families and communities in the aftermath of such tragedies.

CONTACT: Tiffany Mershae Associa 972-661-4429 ...