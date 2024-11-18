VOTERS APPROVE MEASURE X PAVING WAY FOR HAZEL HAWKINS HOSPITAL's BRIGHT FUTURE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The San Benito Care District (the "District") announced today that Measure X has received voter approval, authorizing the District to negotiate a lease-to-own agreement with a qualified healthcare provider. This historic vote paves the way for a revitalized Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, ensuring its long-term stability and expanding healthcare access for the community.

"We are grateful to the residents of San Benito County for their support in securing a brighter future for our community's hospital," said Board President Jeri Hernandez. "With this vote, we can now proceed with negotiations and finalize an agreement with Insight to support a seamless transition and maintain high-quality care for our residents."

The approval of Measure X allows the District to move forward with a sale or lease of its assets to a qualified buyer or partner. The result means that Hazel Hawkins, which has faced serious financial challenges since 2022, will benefit from a significant capital infusion, expansion of healthcare services, and a robust physician recruitment program through its anticipated partnership with Insight. Insight has committed to retaining staff and investing in crucial equipment and facility upgrades, signaling a strong commitment to both the hospital and the community it serves.

Over the next few months, the District and Insight will finalize the terms and transition plans, with updates provided in upcoming public meetings to ensure transparency and community engagement throughout the process.

About Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital is a full-service, public agency hospital delivering modern medicine and compassionate care to the growing San Benito County community. HHMH offers hundreds of health services across multiple locations, including top-tier specialists, a modern Emergency Department, and a state-of-the-art Women's Center. To learn more about Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital and the Hazel Hawkins Hospital Foundation, please visit .

PR CONTACT: Marcus Young

Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

Phone: (831) 636-2644

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital

