EQB Changes Time Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call
Date
11/18/2024 3:45:46 PM
TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) today announces that it is changing the timing of its previously announced fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 financial results conference call. EQB will now host its earnings conference call on December 5 at 10:30am ET.
EQB's Andrew Moor, president and chief executive officer, Chadwick Westlake, chief financial officer, and Marlene Lenarduzzi, chief risk officer, will host the listen-only conference call and webcast.
The details of the call are as follows:
Date:
December 5, 2024
Time:
10:30 a.m. ET
Via listen-only webcast with slides:
|
Via telephone with operator assistance:
.
416-945-7677 (Toronto area)
1-888-699-1199 (North America toll free)
Please join 5 minutes prior to start time
Via telephone without operator assistance:
register phone numbers up to 15 minutes prior to start time to receive an automatic call-back to the conference
Call archive
A replay of the conference call with the accompanying slides will be archived on EQB's investor relations website.
About EQB Inc.
EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with
$125 billion
in combined assets under management and administration (as at
July 31, 2024). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and
Canada's
seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As
Canada's
Challenger BankTM, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 670,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank), its customers have named it one of
Canada's
top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.
To learn more, please visit

or connect with us on

Investor contact:
Mike
Rizvanovic
Managing Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
Media contact:
Maggie Hall
Director, PR & Communications
[email protected]
