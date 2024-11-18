EQB Changes Time Of Fourth Quarter And Fiscal 2024 Results Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - EQB (TSX: EQB) today announces that it is changing the timing of its previously announced fourth quarter and fiscal 2024 results call. EQB will now host its conference call on December 5 at 10:30am ET. EQB's Andrew Moor, president and chief executive officer, Chadwick Westlake, chief financial officer, and Marlene Lenarduzzi, chief risk officer, will host the listen-only conference call and webcast. The details of the call are as follows:

Date: December 5, 2024 Time: 10:30 a.m. ET Via listen-only webcast with slides:



Via telephone with operator assistance: .

416-945-7677 (Toronto area) .

1-888-699-1199 (North America toll free) Please join 5 minutes prior to start time



Via telephone without operator assistance: register phone numbers up to 15 minutes prior to start time to receive an automatic call-back to the conference

Call archive

A replay of the conference call with the accompanying slides will be archived on EQB's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" investorroom/events#pas .

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with

$125 billion

in combined assets under management and administration (as at

July 31, 2024). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and

Canada's

seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As

Canada's

Challenger BankTM, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 670,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank), its customers have named it one of

Canada's

top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

Investor contact:

Mike

Rizvanovic

Managing Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media contact:

Maggie Hall

Director, PR & Communications

[email protected]

