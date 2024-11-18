Verizon Statement On Naming Of Brendan Carr As FCC Chairman

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following should be attributed to Hans Vestberg, Verizon, chairman and CEO:

Verizon congratulates FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr on being named the next Chairman of the Communications Commission. Commissioner Carr has been a champion for policy approaches that unleash robust and deployment in next-generation broadband networks that benefit all Americans.

During his years on the FCC, Commissioner Carr has shown that he understands how policies and regulations affect investment decisions and has pursued approaches that benefit American consumers and American competitiveness. He has also championed smart spectrum policies, and has consistently recognized the huge stakes in ensuring that the wireless industry has access to the robust pipeline of spectrum that is so essential to the United States' global wireless leadership.

We look forward to continuing a productive working relationship with Mr. Carr and his FCC colleagues as they pursue smart, forward-looking telecom and technology policies that will make a huge impact on American consumers and the American economy for years to come.

