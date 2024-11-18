Report Reveals Millennial-Alpha Effect On Theme Parks: New Beverage Demands From Two Generations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO

, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Theme Park operators face a distinct opportunity as millennial parents and their Generation Alpha children reshape beverage program expectations. New data from leading data-built beverage platform, Botrista , reveals the significant impact these two generations have on theme park spending, particularly in food and beverage offerings.

The Market Reality

Immersive drink destinations are becoming a staple in US theme parks.

Continue Reading

The global amusement park market, valued at $60.11 billion in 2023, projects growth to $110.21 billion by 2033. Within this expansion, millennials-who dominate the 19-35 age segment with 32% market share-drive significant shifts in beverage expectations and spending patterns.

Food, beverage, and merchandise now account for 25-30% of theme park revenue. Per capita spending continues to rise, with destination parks seeing an 8.4% increase and regional parks experiencing a 17.6% jump in 2021, despite fluctuating attendance numbers.

The Millennial Factor

Millennial parents demonstrate clear spending priorities:



67% will pay more for unique experiences

Individual visitors spend between $200-300 on food and beverages per visit 89% will pay incrementally for food and beverage offerings that provide unique experiences

Generation Alpha's Influence

Born between 2010 and 2025, Generation Alpha-the children of millennials-represent the first fully digital-native generation. Their presence in theme parks has catalyzed significant changes in beverage service delivery and presentation.

This influence manifests in current satisfaction metrics provided by Coca Cola, where guests prioritize:



Beverage variety: 76%

Quality: 76%

Innovation: 68% Value for money: 60%

The Dual-Generation Opportunity

Theme parks witnessing success have integrated sophisticated beverage venues into their attractions. Universal Studios' Butterbeer demonstrates this potential, with over 20 million units sold at $6.99 each. Similar successes appear at locations like Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, where beverage menus cater to both adult preferences and younger guests' expectations.

Meeting Modern Guest Priorities

Today's successful theme park beverage programs address four key areas:

Visual appeal and shareabilityCustomization optionsPremium offerings for parentsSpeed of service and convenience

With North America controlling 41% of the theme park market and projected to reach $45.19 billion by 2033, operators must adapt their beverage programs to meet these dual-generation demands.

Looking Ahead

Parks that implement flexible beverage solutions positioning themselves to:



Capture millennial spending on premium beverages

Satisfy Generation Alpha's demand for shareable experiences

Increase per capita spending through targeted offerings Improve overall guest satisfaction scores

The data clearly shows that successful theme park beverage programs must now satisfy both generations simultaneously-offering sophisticated options for millennial parents while meeting Generation Alpha's expectations for innovative, shareable experiences.

Download the Theme Park Dining Trends Report here .

Amusement Industry Leaders Get Taste of Beverage Innovation at

IAPPA Expo 2024

Today's amusement parks are not just about thrilling rides and enchanting attractions; they are evolving to offer immersive experiences in every corner, including their food and beverage offerings.

At the

2024 International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo , Botrista is set to lead a featured session on transforming theme park drink experiences into unforgettable, on-brand attractions: Unlock the Profit Potential of Immersive Drink Destinations .

Taking place on Wednesday, November 20, from 2:25 to 2:45 p.m. at the Innovation Stage, S230BC, this session will empower amusement industry leaders with the tools to craft captivating beverage concepts that resonate with today's discerning visitors. The discussion will cover everything from trendy boba teas and vibrant refreshers to frozen indulgences and unique international flavors. The Botrista team will showcase how user-friendly automation can deliver consistently delicious drinks with eye-catching toppings at the touch of a button, enhancing guest experiences and boosting bottom lines.

Speakers at the session include:



Jarrett Whitlow

- A seasoned food and beverage strategist with over two decades of experience, Jarrett has been instrumental in shaping innovative dining experiences at Olive Garden, The Capital Grille, Red Lobster and other international restaurant brands. His leadership at Botrista combines creativity with operational excellence, resulting in unforgettable culinary experiences. He and his team work alongside attraction industry leaders to give life to always-on-trend beverage concepts.

Jason Valentine

- With a background steeped in food and beverage quality and customer experience, Jason serves as Botrista's Chief Strategy Officer. His focus on culinary innovation and operational simplicity has helped Botrista enable service of trendy drinks without added complexity across various platforms, including theme parks. Rex

Huang

- Known for his expertise as a Chef de Cuisine and Corporate Chef, Rex brings a wealth of knowledge to his role as VP of Beverage Innovation and R&D at Botrista. His dedication to quality sourcing and ingredient composition has paved the way for groundbreaking beverage innovations that captivate consumers.

"Amusement industry leaders are getting creative to meet today's trends by developing on-brand beverage concepts that delight guests," said Jason Valentine. "Our session at IAAPA Expo will provide all the ingredients necessary for creating a beverage strategy that not only attracts but also appeals to the desires of today's park visitors."

This session targets amusement park executives, food and beverage directors, theme park operators, and others eager to enhance their park's drink offerings and create Instagram-worthy experiences that rival traditional attractions.

For more information on the session and to secure your spot, visit the IAAPA Expo website .

About Botrista

Botrista enables partners to easily serve an array of trending, vibrant drinks in order to tackle dynamic consumer trends. With incredible ingredients sourced from around the globe, consumers are spoiled for choice at the touch of a button. By utilizing an extremely detailed, data-driven approach to menu development, our program ensures on-trend and on-brand with every cup. Implemented, operated and scaled without any added complexity, Botrista's full scale drink program delivers on quality, consistency and profit. It's 'out of the box' thinking, just in a cup.

Download

Botrista's theme park industry press kit here .

Download Botrista's general press kit here .

SOURCE Botrista Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED