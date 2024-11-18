Minas Gerais Faces Hurdles In Cemig Privatization Efforts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The state of Minas Gerais is navigating complex waters as it seeks to privatize Cemig, its state-owned company. Despite the government's push for privatization, and obstacles remain.



Reynaldo Passanezi Filho, Cemig's president, recently addressed these challenges in a call with analysts and investors.



Passanezi Filho explained that a public would be necessary to privatize Cemig, even if the state legislature approves a new bill.



This requirement stems from the state constitution, which mandates referendums for privatizing utilities. The government's efforts to change this rule have not yet succeeded.



On Thursday, Governor Romeu Zema's administration submitted bills to the state legislature. These bills outline steps for privatizing Cemig and Copasa, the state water utility.







However, the process is not straightforward. The state constitution requires public approval before privatizing gas, energy, or water companies.

Privatization of Cemig

Last year, Governor Zema proposed a constitutional amendment to remove this referendum requirement. The amendment needs a qualified majority vote in the legislature to pass. So far, it has not gained enough support.



This leaves the referendum as a necessary step in the privatization process. Passanezi Filho clarified the current situation. He stated that if both the constitutional amendment and the new bill pass, Cemig could become a company.



The ownership could be dispersed. However, if only the bill passes, a referendum would still be needed. Governor Zema has championed privatization since his first term.



His efforts have faced opposition in the legislature. A parliamentary inquiry investigated alleged irregularities in Cemig's operations with other companies. Zema claims this opposition has hindered the privatization process.



The privatization debate reflects broader tensions in Brazilian politics. It pits advocates of free-market reforms against those who favor state control of key industries.



In short, the outcome of this process will have significant implications for Minas Gerais' economy and Brazil's energy sector.

MENAFN18112024007421016031ID1108899040