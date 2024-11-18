Death Toll Of Russian Strike On Sumy Up To 12

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Sumy, the number of people killed as a result of a Russian missile strike has increased to 12.

That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"The number of people killed as a result of a missile strike in Sumy has increased to 12, the relevant services continue their work on eliminating the consequences," the report says.

According to the head of the administration, Volodymyr Artiukh, 84 local residents, including 12 children, suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity. One child, who needs specialized surgical intervention, was transferred to Kyiv.

Missile strike on Odesa: eight killed, 18 wounded

More than a thousand apartments have been affected.

"As of now, heat supply has already been restored to households. Work is ongoing to restore electricity, gas and water supply. All residents who are in need and do not have the opportunity to remain in apartments are offered shelters for temporary stay - in dormitories, schools, and kindergartens across the city," said Artiukh.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the evening of November 17, the Russian military attacked a residential building in Sumy with a ballistic missile. As of Monday morning, 11 deaths were reported.

Photo: Sumy RMA