UNESCO Condemns Russian Strikes On Historic Center Of Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) UNESCO has condemned a large-scale Russian attack on the night of Thursday 14 to Friday 15 November, which damaged several historical buildings and in the Historic Center of Odesa, which is the World Heritage site.

This was stated in a press release on the organization's website, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Preliminary reports indicate damage to around twenty buildings, including historical and religious buildings, and some educational buildings. UNESCO condemns these strikes which contravene international law and expresses its support for the victims, the population and the local authorities," the press release reads.

UNESCO representative in Ukraine, Chiara Bardeschi, met with officials from the Odesa municipality on Friday. On Saturday, a mission of the organization's experts traveled to Odesa to help assess the damage and prepare for the safety of the buildings.

in

UNESCO has called for an end to attacks on cultural property protected under widely ratified international standard-setting instruments.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of November 15, the Russian forces launched missile and drone strikes which targeted the Historic Center of Odesa protected under the UNESCO World Heritage Convention.