World Agriculture Forum Appoints Dr Ameenah Gurib-Fakim And Carlos Magariños To Its Board To Strengthen Global Leadership

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Amsterdam/ New Delhi, Nov 18, 2024: The World Forum (WAF) announced the appointment of two distinguished leaders, namely, Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, former President of Mauritius and globally recognized scientist, and Mr. Carlos Magariños, an esteemed and economic strategist from Argentina, to its Board of Directors. Their visionary leadership and expertise will be instrumental in advancing WAF's mission to drive sustainable agricultural development through innovations, policy agenda advocacy, and global development partnerships.



Dr. Gurib-Fakim brings a wealth of experience as a scientist, biodiversity advocate, and the first female President of Mauritius. She has earned global acclaim, including the L'Oreal-UNESCO Prize for Women in Science and recognition as one of Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women. Reflecting on her new role, Dr. Gurib-Fakim said,“Agriculture faces unprecedented challenges that demand innovative, science-driven solutions. I am eager to contribute to WAF's vision for a resilient and food-secure world.” She added that the challenge of climate change requires global collaborations to work with a sense of urgency to ensure global food security and to save the future generations.



Mr. Carlos Magariños, known for his transformative leadership, became the youngest Director-General of UNIDO at just 35 and has authored 10 influential books on economic innovation. His career spans pivotal roles, including Argentina's Secretary for Industry and Ambassador to Brazil.“WAF is a vital platform for addressing disparities in agriculture,” said Mr. Magariños,“I look forward to leveraging my experience of diplomacy and development, industry and international cooperation to promote sustainable food systems and empowering farmers worldwide.”



Dr. Jaqueline Hughes, Secretary General of WAF, welcomed the appointments, saying,“Dr. Gurib-Fakim and Mr. Magariños embody innovative spirit and commitment to global progress that define WAF. Their contributions will enhance our ability to address global food security issues, promote biodiversity, and foster economic prosperity through sustainable agriculture.”



With these appointments, WAF reinforces its commitment to bridging gaps in agricultural systems by uniting governments, businesses, and communities, and promoting South-South Triangular Cooperation. The Forum is poised to accelerate global efforts to create a resilient and sustainable food system through policy, trade facilitation, and cutting-edge technologies.



About the World Agriculture Forum (WAF)



WAF is a global platform connecting diverse stakeholders to drive sustainable agricultural development through policy advocacy, trade facilitation, and technology-driven solutions. WAF unites governments, farmers, agribusinesses, experts, and development institutions to bridge implementation gaps and drive sustainable agriculture and food systems transformation towards a resilient, food-secure future. With a strong focus on collaboration, innovation all along the value chain, and public-private partnerships, WAF is committed to transforming agriculture worldwide.

Company :-The Yellow Coin Communication

User :- Anil Kumar

Email :...