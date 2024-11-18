Kuwait Vehemently Deplores Systematic Targeting Of UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned on Monday the repeated and systematic targeting of facilities, institutions and workers of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

In a statement, the ministry said that the latest deliberate attack was against Abu Asi School in the Gaza Strip that killed and wounded scores of people.

Kuwait denounces and rejects such a criminal policy committed by Israeli forces, it pointed out.

The State of Kuwait calls on the international community and the Security Council to compel Israeli occupation to stop its unlimited practices against the Palestinian people, who are defending their legitimate rights, it noted.

In addition, Kuwait calls for combating all attempts seeking to spread chaos and instability in the region and the world, concluded the statement. (end)

