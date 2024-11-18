Amir's Anti-Corruption Excellence Award Promotes Global Efforts To Combat Corruption

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The "HH Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award" reflects the ambitious vision of the State of Qatar to create a world free of and enhance international efforts to combat corruption at the global level.

Since its first approval in 2016, the award has become an international aimed at honoring organizations, institutions and individuals who have made a distinguished contribution to combating corruption and promoting transparency and good governance around the world.

The 8th edition of the award will be held on Tuesday in San Jose, the capital of the Republic of Costa Rica, where the award is distributed in coordination with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

The Award includes five categories: Lifetime Achievement or Outstanding Achievement in Combating Corruption, Academic Research and Educational Materials for Combating Corruption, Youth Creativity and Engagement for Combating Corruption, Innovation or Investigative Journalism for Combating Corruption, in addition to Protecting Sports from Corruption.

The "HH Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award" is of great importance worldwide, as it represents strong support for international efforts to combat corruption and reduce its negative impact, and highlights the importance of enhancing cooperation between governments, international organizations and non-governmental organizations to develop effective strategies aimed at reducing this phenomenon.

The award also emphasizes the importance of the human right to combat corruption, and the right to live in a world free of corruption in all areas, whether political, economic, social, cultural, health or other sectors.

In this context, HE Dr. Mohammed bin Saif Al Kuwari, Vice-Chairman of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) , said in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the award is of great importance internationally, and reflects the extent of keenness to enhance international cooperation in this field, especially since all countries have laws and legislation to combat corruption, which has very significant damage to the political and economic situation, social affairs, education, health and others.

He considered the award an important platform through which to highlight these achievements, whether from institutions or individuals, in combating corruption.

These achievements are considered innovations for which a program must be developed to translate all the works that won the award categories into all languages of the world and document them all in a book or electronic publications that will be a reference for current and future generations to benefit from in combating the scourge of corruption.

He affirmed that all regional and international human rights conventions combat corruption strongly because it affects the human right to life, education, health, family, work and many other rights.

Therefore, combating corruption has become a global national requirement.

Over its previous sessions, the His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Anti-Corruption Excellence Award has been able to have a positive impact on many international and local initiatives, especially in terms of spreading awareness about the seriousness of corruption and the importance of addressing it, while focusing on honoring individuals and institutions that play a leading role in this field.

The award encourages the adoption of more transparent and accountable policies, and contributes to enhancing community oversight of government institutions and the private sector in this field, as it contributes to creating a healthy competitive environment between individuals and institutions, which leads to raising the level of positive interaction in combating corruption.

Dr. Tariq Hamoud, Professor of Political Science at Lusail University, said that the HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award reflects Qatar's commitment to international aspirations for a better future through serious efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals approved by the United Nations.

He said in a statement to QNA that combating corruption is a necessary task in order to achieve social and legal justice, and it is at the heart of general procedures to achieve transparency in business, which in turn will be positively reflected in the overall performance in the government and private sectors, its trial and evaluation.

He noted that from this standpoint, the award represents a unique commitment by the State of Qatar to confront challenges that mostly lie outside its national borders, meaning that it is an initiative related to Qatars engagement in global roles with collective humanitarian dimensions and interests.

It may be difficult to imagine international commitments of this kind except within the framework of bilateral cooperation between countries and entities, and therefore the award constitutes a factor with a multi-faceted impact that could affect the economy, society, culture, law and ethics.

Through this award, the State of Qatar works to support international efforts aimed at establishing the values of transparency and accountability on a global scale, as corruption has become one of the biggest issues threatening sustainable development and hindering the progress of countries at various levels.

This valuable award falls within the framework of a more comprehensive vision within the foreign policy of the State of Qatar, as Qatar places the issue of combating corruption at the forefront of its priorities, not only at the local level, but also at the regional and international levels.

Dr. Ahmed Qassim Hussein, a researcher and academic at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies and Editor-in-Chief of the journal Arab Policies, emphasized that the HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award transcends mere recognition of individual and institutional efforts. He described it as a testament to the State of Qatar's unwavering commitment to integrity and transparency as essential foundations for building stable and just societies.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Hussein noted that the award delivers a powerful message: combating corruption is not optional but a moral and humanitarian obligation aimed at fostering trust between peoples and their institutions while achieving sustainable development that ensures justice and peace for future generations.

He highlighted that by honoring individuals, organizations, and innovations excelling in combating corruption, the award provides exemplary models to inspire others. It also promotes efforts to fight corruption, whether through innovative approaches or by enhancing the role of societal oversight across all critical sectors impacting people's lives.

Dr. Hussein added that the award embodies a comprehensive vision, emphasizing that combating corruption requires integrated efforts at all levels. Success in this area, he stated, can only be achieved through sustained collaboration and the adoption of robust, inclusive strategies.

For his part, Dr. Basil Salloukh, Associate Dean of the College of Social Sciences and Humanities and Professor in the Political Science and International Relations Program at the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies, highlighted that corruption is one of the most significant barriers to development and good governance in the Global South. He cited major political economy studies that demonstrate how corruption distorts development plans and public policies, leading to inefficiencies, unjustified financial expenditures, and a lack of transparency within government institutions.

Dr. Salloukh explained that nations in the Global South that have successfully transitioned from poverty to productive economies have largely achieved this by combating corruption. These nations have moved from institutional chaos to establishing professional and rational public institutions.

He underscored the significance of the HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award in addressing this global challenge. The award, he stated, honors individuals dedicated to combating corruption and highlights the critical need for institutional integrity.

The award also affirms Qatar's substantial contributions to driving positive change on an international scale in the fight against corruption. It enhances the collective global awareness of transparency and accountability values across sectors, further strengthening international efforts to combat corruption effectively.