October 2024 Top Grossing Mobile And CTV Apps In UK: Tinder No. 1 On Apple App Store; GB News Takes Top Spot On Amazon Fire TV

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's research, 'Happy Color by Numbers' generated an estimated $270k+ in open programmatic ad revenue combined across the Apple App Store and the Play Store

London, Nov. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the October UK 2024 Top Grossing Apps Reports for the Apple App Store and Google Play Store for mobile apps, and the Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Smart TV stores for CTV app .

The reports reveal the estimated top grossing apps in open programmatic advertising revenue across mobile and CTV. In addition to the UK report, Pixalate also released a United States version of the report, a China version of the report, and global regional versions of the report (North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC) broken down by platform.

In October 2024, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 6 billion open programmatic impressions across over 3.9 million mobile apps (including delisted apps) from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store and over 5 thousand CTV apps and 3 billion global ad impressions to compile this research.

Top Grossing Mobile and CTV Apps in October 2024

Apple App Store

Tinder Dating App ($151K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)Happy Color by Numbers ($81K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)Word Trip - Word Puzzles ($80K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)

Google Play Store

Radio UK ($317K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)SimCity BuildIt ($197K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)Happy Color:®: Coloring Book ($192K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)

Roku

TextTwist - Word Game ($5K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)Scripps News ($5K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)GB News ($5K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)

Amazon Fire TV

GB News ($87K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)Fawesome ($29K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)TalkTV ($28K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)

Apple TV

Atmosphere TV ($27K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)Rakuten TV ($4K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)GB News ($3K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)

Samsung Smart TV

SAMSUNG TV PLUS ($47K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)UltraFlix ($21K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)DAZN ($9K estimated open programmatic ad revenue)

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Top Grossing Mobile Apps (the“Reports”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across mobile apps in the time period studied.

