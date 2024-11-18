(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) APTEXPO 2024 concludes on a high note, offering numerous innovation opportunities for decision-makers across the Asia Pacific's and sectors



APTEXPO 2024, the global for top decision-makers in textiles, apparel, fashion and their chains, has concluded its inaugural edition after an exciting three days of activities in Singapore. With players in attendance for on-stage panel discussions, numerous new product launches and showcases, and high-level closed-door discussions, the convention has elevated the stage for resounding change.

From 2000 to 2020, Asia's population grew by an additional 1.7 billion people, which has brought challenges like inventory surpluses and inefficiencies. Export volumes increased by 50 billion units, with an estimated 70% of these products ending up in landfills or incineration facilities. If left unaddressed, these could exacerbate system-level disruptions that affect consumers and their way of life. These challenges present an opportunity not only to responsibly minimise negative externalities and maximise operational efficiency alone in Asia but also to invest in innovation, growth and long- term value creation in its supply chains.

Yet, reshaping and enhancing supply chain resilience is a complex, time consuming, and costly exercise that requires the trust and cooperation of active supply chain and business partners. ASEAN countries and the broader Asia-Pacific region are well placed to offer businesses, especially Asian brands, a unique opportunity to strengthen their supply chains, equipping them for a more sustainable future.

The diversity in the profiles of the attendees - who represent organisations involved in various aspects of textiles, apparel, fashion and other supply chain activities across various geographies - demonstrates APTEXPO 2024's central role in connecting the textile and apparel supply chain worldwide.

A significant milestone was reached on Day 1 of APTEXPO 2024 by formally signing a collaboration agreement. APTEXPO 2024, with the support of the founding associations AFTEX and CNTAC, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Lazada Group, which sees both organisations formally agree to come and jointly deploy their capabilities to promote emerging fashion brands from Asia.





From Left to Right: Yap Shook Fung, Vice President, MP Singapore, Liang Peng Cheng, Executive Vice-Chairman, Sub-Council of Textile Industry, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT TEX), Jason Chen, Group Chief Business Officer at Lazada & Chief Executive Officer at Lazada Singapore.

“Through this MOU with APTEXPO, Lazada will work closely with Asian manufacturers to help them build, promote and expand the reach of their brands to our vibrant customer base across the six Southeast Asian economies where we operate. What sets Lazada apart is our dynamic ecosystem, our vast logistics infrastructure and cutting-edge technology, and our deep market insights across Southeast Asia. We're excited to leverage these strengths to empower brands, enabling them to seamlessly enter and thrive in this diverse region”, said Jason Chen, Group Chief Business Officer, Lazada and Chief Executive Officer, Lazada Singapore.

Delegates after the formal signing of the MOU.

“APTEXPO 2024 has shown that innovation in textiles and fashion is a team effort-across geographies, industries, and expertise. The future of fashion is shifting eastward, and APTEXPO 2024 is evidence of the global demand for unique Asian brands,” said Liang Peng Cheng, Executive Vice Chairman of the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT TEX).

On Day 2 of APTEXPO 2024, visitors discovered many solutions like Browzwear's leading 3D apparel design software, which bring tremendous potential for application. Top-tier innovations from up-and- coming Asian designers, representing delegations from the Singapore Fashion Council (SFC), the Confederation of Wearables Exporters of the Philippines (CONWEP), Quanzhou Pavilion and the Ningo Committee of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), were also on display to visitors at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, the convention's premises this year.

On Day 3 of APTEXPO 2024, two formal networking sessions were held, connecting participants for introductions, strategic dealmaking and other forms of collaboration for sustainable textiles production and Chinese market opportunities. Further to the panel discussions held on Day 1 (more info can be found here ), they also heard from experts from Douyin, Lazada, AFITTY Solutions and others at two exclusive closed-door workshops that covered industry-relevant discussions on sourcing, branding and investment opportunities in the Asia Pacific region.

“We are excited to be part of the inaugural APTEXPO 2024. We believe this was a good start and an excellent platform to springboard the restructuring of the textile and apparel supply chain industry, strengthening the ecosystems between the different markets within the Asia-Pacific region. We intend to work with our partners and stakeholders to continue the momentum that has been set this year and to accelerate the transformation in 2025 and beyond”, said Jason Ng, Managing Director, MP Singapore.

Through its programming lineup, APTEXPO continues to deliver opportunities for collaboration and change-making in the textiles and fashion ecosystem. APTEXPO will be back in Singapore in November 2025.

For more information on APTEXPO 2024, please visit ap-texpo.

